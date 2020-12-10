×
Shad Tuten interview after Round 1 of the Shell Open

Dec 11, 2020

Following his opening-round of 6-under 65 at the 2020 Shell Open, Shad Tuten talks about the way he took advantage of today’s ideal scoring conditions at the Golden Palm Course at Trump National Doral Miami.