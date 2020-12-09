×
Jaime López Rivarola takes a break in Doral

Dec 09, 2020

Excited to restart the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season after a nine-month break, Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola shared his thoughts about his return to competition during a visit to City Place Doral.