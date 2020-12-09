×
Bryson Nimmer interview prior to the Shell Open

Dec 09, 2020

Making his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut after a successful LOCALiQ Series campaign, Bryson Nimmer discusses the though windy conditions at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course.