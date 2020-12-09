Bryson Nimmer interview prior to the Shell Open

Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Dec 09, 2020
Making his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut after a successful LOCALiQ Series campaign, Bryson Nimmer discusses the though windy conditions at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course.