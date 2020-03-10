Highlight | Round 4 | Estrella del Mar Open

Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Check out the four shots from the best players at the final round of the Estrella del Mar Open, featuring Alexandre Rocha, who won the event with a final score of 29-under 259. This was the third victory by a Brazilian player in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history.