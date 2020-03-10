×
Highlight | Round 4 | Estrella del Mar Open

Check out the four shots from the best players at the final round of the Estrella del Mar Open, featuring Alexandre Rocha, who won the event with a final score of 29-under 259. This was the third victory by a Brazilian player in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history.