Statistics » Scoring » 25+ Final Round Performance

25+ Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 61.2

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Rafael Echenique 8 100.0 2
T1 T1 Ryan Baca 8 100.0 3
T1 T1 Alan Wagner 4 100.0 2
T1 T1 Puma Dominguez 8 100.0 2
T1 T1 Brad Schneider 8 100.0 3
T1 T1 Tano Goya 8 100.0 3
T1 T1 Juan Pablo Luna 8 100.0 1
T1 Rowin Caron 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 José Toledo 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 Leandro Marelli 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Michael Buttacavoli 4 100.0 2
T1 T1 Ivan Camilo Ramirez 8 100.0 2
T1 T1 Steven Fox 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Juan Carlos Benitez 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Alvaro Ortiz 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 Rafael Becker 8 100.0 2
T1 T1 Matt Ryan 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 Marcos Montenegro 5 100.0 1
T1 T1 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Tyler Torano 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Casey Komline 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 Dalan Refioglu 5 100.0 1
T1 T1 Mookie DeMoss 4 100.0 2
T1 Conner Godsey 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Mario Galiano 5 100.0 1
T1 Graysen Huff 4 100.0 1
T1 T1 Matias Lezcano 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jacob Loya 6 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jake Marriott 5 100.0 1
T1 T1 Matt Gilchrest 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Hugo Bernard 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 Chris Wiatr 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 Neil Gannaway 5 100.0 1
T1 Alistair Docherty 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Nicolo Galletti 6 100.0 1
T1 T1 Michael Kartrude 4 100.0 1
T1 T1 Danny List 6 100.0 1
T1 T1 Ben Cook 4 100.0 1
T1 T1 Linus Lilliedahl 7 100.0 2
T1 T1 Joey Lane 6 100.0 1
T1 T1 Patrick Flavin 5 100.0 2
T1 T1 Fernando Lopez Butron 4 100.0 1
T1 T1 Brendon Doyle 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Pedro Lamadrid 4 100.0 1
T1 T1 Johnny Watts 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Andrew Alligood 8 100.0 2
T47 T51 Michael Perras 7 75.0 3
T47 T51 Joshua Lee 8 75.0 3
T47 T51 Joseph Winslow 7 75.0 3
T47 T51 Isidro Benitez 8 75.0 3
T47 T49 Piri Borja 8 75.0 3
T47 T1 Andreas Halvorsen 8 75.0 3
T53 T61 Scott Wolfes 7 66.7 2
T53 T51 Manav Shah 7 66.7 2
T53 T51 MJ Maguire 8 66.7 2
T53 T51 Aaron Terrazas 8 66.7 2
T53 T61 Anthony Paolucci 8 66.7 2
T53 T51 Derek Gillespie 6 66.7 2
T53 T61 Roland Massimino 8 66.7 2
T53 T51 Myles Creighton 7 66.7 2
T53 T61 Kyler Tate 8 66.7 2
T53 T51 Joshua Rackley 8 66.7 2
63 T49 Camilo Aguado 8 60.0 3
T64 T61 JD Hughes 7 50.0 1
T64 T61 Hayden Shieh 4 50.0 1
T64 T61 Mitchell Meissner 8 50.0 1
T64 T83 Jose Luis Montano 4 50.0 1
T64 T61 A.J. Crouch 8 50.0 1
T64 T61 Daniel Hudson 3 50.0 1
T64 T61 Andrés Echavarría 3 50.0 1
T64 T61 Toni Hakula 8 50.0 1
T64 T61 Barrett Kelpin 3 50.0 1
T64 T1 Cristobal Del Solar 8 50.0 1
T64 T1 Matias Simaski 4 50.0 1
T64 T61 Alejandro Tosti 8 50.0 1
T64 T1 Tommy Cocha 8 50.0 1
T64 T1 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 7 50.0 1
T64 T61 Brian Hughes 7 50.0 1
T64 T61 Andres Gallegos 8 50.0 1
T64 T83 Gonzalo Rubio 5 50.0 1
T64 T61 Jared du Toit 4 50.0 1
T64 T1 Brandon Matthews 7 50.0 1
T64 T61 Victor Lange 3 50.0 1
T64 T61 Spencer Mellon 7 50.0 1
T85 T80 Mario Beltran 6 33.3 1
T85 T61 Josh Radcliff 8 33.3 1
T85 T80 Alex Weiss 8 33.3 1
T85 T80 Hunter Richardson 7 33.3 1
T89 T83 Joshua Seiple 6 .0 0
T89 Garland Smith 3 .0 0
T89 T83 Chris Korte 7 .0 0
T89 Garrett May 8 .0 0
T89 T83 Elliott Grayson 8 .0 0
T89 T83 Luke Kwon 5 .0 0
T89 T83 Matt Hutchins 8 .0 0
T89 T83 Sulman Raza 7 .0 0
T89 T83 Ryann Ree 3 .0 0
T89 Taylor Funk 3 .0 0
T89 T83 Keith Greene 5 .0 0
T89 T83 Santiago Gomez 6 .0 0
T89 T83 Carson Jacobs 7 .0 0
T89 T83 Trevor Sluman 7 .0 0
T89 T83 Martin Contini 3 .0 0
T89 T83 Drew Nesbitt 7 .0 0
T89 T83 Jacob Eggers 3 .0 0
T89 T83 Michael McGowan 5 .0 0
T89 T83 Sebastian Szirmak 4 .0 0
T89 T83 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 8 .0 0
T89 T83 Kristian Caparros 2 .0 0
T89 T83 Willy Pumarol 7 .0 0
T89 T83 Gustavo Silva 4 .0 0
T89 T83 Juan Cerda 7 .0 0
T89 T83 Luis Fernando Barco 5 .0 0
T89 T83 Maximiliano Godoy 3 .0 0
T89 T83 Oscar Fraustro 4 .0 0

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round when starting at 25th position or greater in that round. (311)