×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Bounce Back

Bounce Back

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 20.67

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS %
1 3 Tom Nettles 12 42.50
2 1 Alvaro Ortiz 22 40.32
3 5 Edward Figueroa 12 40.00
4 2 Jose Luis Montano 12 39.13
5 T8 Jason Thresher 12 36.00
6 4 Paul Imondi 18 35.48
7 6 Conner Godsey 28 33.33
8 T14 Matt Ryan 10 31.25
9 T19 Johnny Watts 8 30.43
10 T8 Alan Wagner 12 30.00
11 T26 Luke Kwon 18 29.55
T12 T14 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 26 29.51
T12 29 Manav Shah 22 29.51
14 28 Juan Carlos Benitez 26 29.49
15 7 Brandon Matthews 28 29.17
16 Andy Spencer 8 29.03
17 18 Cristobal Del Solar 26 28.74
T18 T46 Jake Marriott 14 28.57
T18 25 Emilio Gonzalez 12 28.57
20 T39 Andreas Halvorsen 26 28.40
21 10 Joseph Winslow 26 28.36
22 23 Myles Creighton 26 28.33
23 12 Luis Fernando Barco 12 28.21
24 24 Kyler Tate 26 27.78
25 32 Mario Beltran 20 27.42
26 43 Jordan Gumberg 14 27.27
T27 17 A.J. Crouch 26 27.03
T27 T19 Fernando Lopez Butron 10 27.03
29 T26 Aaron Terrazas 28 26.92
30 21 José Toledo 24 26.79
31 T46 Alejandro Tosti 24 26.56
32 60 Anthony Paolucci 28 26.25
33 41 Steven Fox 10 26.09
34 42 Hayden Shieh 12 25.93
35 T46 Derek Gillespie 18 25.86
T36 T44 Facundo Villanueva 13 25.64
T36 T44 Jacob Eggers 8 25.64
T36 11 Ben Cook 16 25.64
39 T46 Santiago Gomez 16 25.53
40 65 Jeremy Gandon 28 25.42
41 T34 Tommy Cocha 26 25.40
T42 T14 Juan Cerda 16 25.00
T42 T46 Mario Galiano 14 25.00
T42 30 Scott Wolfes 26 25.00
T42 T46 Ryann Ree 10 25.00
T42 33 Roland Massimino 24 25.00
47 T82 Domenico Geminiani 12 24.32
48 56 Juan Jose Guerra 20 24.00
T49 T46 Drew Nesbitt 24 23.53
T49 59 Patrick Flavin 16 23.53
51 31 Leandro Marelli 28 23.44
52 T39 Alex Weiss 30 23.38
53 98 Chris Nido 10 23.33
54 T37 Rafael Echenique 22 23.19
55 T69 Sam Stevens 26 22.92
56 66 Ryan Schmitz 14 22.81
57 67 Ricardo Celia 16 22.73
58 Alistair Docherty 10 22.58
59 Texas Harper 8 22.50
T60 T34 Nicolo Galletti 18 22.22
T60 55 Brendon Doyle 24 22.22
T60 58 Juan Pablo Luna 22 22.22
T60 22 Barrett Kelpin 10 22.22
T60 Rodrigo Lee 10 22.22
T60 T34 Andres Gallegos 28 22.22
66 T74 Willy Pumarol 19 22.00
67 T74 Tano Goya 32 21.92
68 80 Ivan Camilo Ramirez 20 21.88
69 72 Ben Griffin 8 21.74
70 T46 Linus Lilliedahl 22 21.67
71 73 Andrés Echavarría 10 21.62
T72 T74 Jared du Toit 12 21.43
T72 T74 Austin Squires 12 21.43
74 104 Gonzalo Rubio 16 21.31
75 54 Joshua Rackley 26 21.18
T76 13 Graysen Huff 12 21.05
T76 T78 Chris Wiatr 20 21.05
T76 T69 Brian Hughes 18 21.05
79 81 Michael Buttacavoli 16 20.93
80 62 Patrick Newcomb 26 20.75
81 95 Chris Korte 18 20.69
82 T85 Carson Jacobs 18 20.41
83 97 Raul Pereda 26 20.31
84 T63 Camilo Aguado 30 20.27
T85 T69 Mitchell Meissner 28 20.00
T85 T107 Garrett May 22 20.00
T85 T88 Brad Schneider 26 20.00
T85 87 Piri Borja 30 20.00
89 93 Matt Gilchrest 22 19.72
90 T63 Puma Dominguez 20 19.70
91 130 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 22 19.67
T92 T88 Toni Hakula 26 19.35
T92 T78 Rafael Becker 24 19.35
94 57 Matias Simaski 14 19.15
95 T88 Michael Kartrude 12 19.05
96 T101 Isidro Benitez 26 18.99
97 117 Rowin Caron 24 18.87
98 94 MJ Maguire 32 18.84
T99 T118 Neil Gannaway 16 18.75
T99 110 Andrew Alligood 21 18.75
T99 100 Michael Perras 24 18.75
T102 T101 Hunter Richardson 20 18.64
T102 84 Alexandre Rocha 28 18.64
104 96 Dalan Refioglu 14 18.60
105 T85 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 20 18.46
106 61 Casey Komline 16 18.33
T107 T105 Gustavo Silva 10 18.18
T107 T105 Matt Hutchins 20 18.18
T107 68 Sulman Raza 20 18.18
T110 T107 Alejandro Villasana 10 17.65
T110 T88 Oscar Fraustro 12 17.65
112 T88 Josh Radcliff 26 17.11
T113 T111 Colin Monagle 14 16.67
T113 T111 Joshua Seiple 14 16.67
T113 T124 Thomas Walsh 20 16.67
T116 T82 JD Hughes 20 16.13
T116 113 Martin Contini 8 16.13
T118 109 Jacob Bergeron 22 15.79
T118 T120 Danny List 16 15.79
120 114 Joshua Lee 26 15.28
121 T118 Pedro Lamadrid 10 15.15
122 T120 Patricio Guerra 14 14.89
123 122 Jeff Berkshire 8 14.81
124 123 John Clare 12 14.71
T125 103 Joey Lane 16 14.29
T125 T124 Maximiliano Godoy 8 14.29
T125 131 Ryan Baca 23 14.29
128 99 Sean Busch 14 14.00
129 127 Trevor Sluman 22 13.92
130 T124 Jacob Loya 14 13.56
131 115 Matias Lezcano 18 13.25
132 116 Hugo Bernard 19 13.24
T133 T128 John Somers 8 13.04
T133 T128 Kristian Caparros 8 13.04
135 Taylor Funk 8 12.90
136 T139 Sebastian Szirmak 10 12.82
137 T139 Joaquin Lolas 12 12.20
138 133 Victor Lange 10 12.00
139 T37 Mookie DeMoss 11 11.90
140 134 Jose Andres Miranda 8 11.54
141 135 Michael McGowan 12 11.43
142 132 Tyler Torano 18 11.11
143 137 Keith Greene 11 10.81
144 136 Spencer Mellon 17 10.00
145 138 Elliott Grayson 18 9.33
146 141 Michael VanDeventer 12 9.09
147 142 Marcos Montenegro 12 8.33
148 Garland Smith 8 7.14
149 143 Daniel Hudson 10 4.00

The percent of time a player is over par on a hole and then under par on the following hole. (160)