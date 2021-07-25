×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Points/Rankings » Points List

Points List

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 134404

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS POINTS # OF WINS # OF TOP 10S POINTS BEHIND LEAD
1 1 Brandon Matthews 7 1,191 2 3 0
2 3 Sam Stevens 7 1,067 1 4 124
3 2 Conner Godsey 8 1,041 1 4 150
4 4 Alvaro Ortiz 7 888 1 2 303
5 5 MJ Maguire 8 860 1 4 331
6 14 Patrick Newcomb 8 830 1 3 361
7 6 Alexandre Rocha 8 797 1 2 394
8 7 Drew Nesbitt 7 795 0 4 396
9 8 Jacob Bergeron 7 539 0 2 652
10 10 Andres Gallegos 8 466 0 1 725
11 12 Raul Pereda 8 449 0 4 742
12 9 Leandro Marelli 8 439 0 4 752
13 11 Rowin Caron 8 402 0 2 789
14 27 Jeremy Gandon 8 383 0 1 808
15 20 Ben Cook 4 373 0 3 818
16 13 Tano Goya 8 365 0 3 826
17 19 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 8 345 0 4 846
18 15 Paul Imondi 7 322 0 1 869
19 164 Oscar Fraustro 4 306 0 1 885
20 16 Brad Schneider 8 303 0 1 888
21 17 Alejandro Tosti 8 294 0 3 897
22 18 Brendon Doyle 8 268 0 1 923
23 28 Piri Borja 8 244 0 947
24 31 Juan Carlos Benitez 8 239 0 1 952
25 22 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 7 238 0 1 953
26 21 Chris Wiatr 7 234 0 1 957
27 24 Joseph Winslow 7 230 0 1 961
28 25 Tommy Cocha 8 228 0 1 963
29 23 Juan Jose Guerra 7 223 0 3 968
30 35 Alex Weiss 8 222 0 1 969
31 36 Mitchell Meissner 8 214 0 1 977
32 45 Rafael Becker 8 209 0 1 982
33 26 Camilo Aguado 8 208 0 1 983
34 37 José Toledo 7 195 0 996
35 30 Joshua Lee 8 193 0 1 998
36 32 Garrett May 8 190 0 2 1,001
37 40 Scott Wolfes 7 187 0 1 1,004
38 29 Toni Hakula 8 184 0 1 1,007
39 49 Rodrigo Lee 3 181 0 1 1,010
40 51 Myles Creighton 7 179 0 1,012
41 33 Patrick Flavin 5 176 0 1 1,015
42 34 Nicolo Galletti 6 175 0 2 1,016
43 46 Aaron Terrazas 8 169 0 1,022
44 48 Thomas Walsh 7 168 0 1 1,023
45 38 Hunter Richardson 7 161 0 2 1,030
46 39 Matt Gilchrest 8 159 0 1,032
47 61 Luke Kwon 5 150 0 1,041
48 43 Cristobal Del Solar 8 145 0 1 1,046
49 124 Andrew Alligood 8 145 0 1 1,046
50 41 Rafael Echenique 8 142 0 1,049
51 42 Ryan Baca 8 137 0 1 1,054
T52 44 Juan Pablo Luna 8 132 0 1,059
T52 53 Andreas Halvorsen 8 132 0 1,059
54 52 Trevor Sluman 7 130 0 1 1,061
55 47 Manav Shah 7 127 0 1,064
56 55 Graysen Huff 4 126 0 1 1,065
57 57 Michael Perras 7 124 0 1,067
58 60 A.J. Crouch 8 123 0 1,068
59 58 Anthony Paolucci 8 122 0 1,069
60 50 Linus Lilliedahl 7 121 0 1,070
61 54 Santiago Gomez 6 105 0 1 1,086
62 56 Ryann Ree 3 105 0 1 1,086
63 59 Ryan McCormick 1 100 0 1 1,091
64 69 Roland Massimino 8 92 0 1,099
65 62 Emilio Gonzalez 4 91 0 1,100
66 66 Kyler Tate 8 90 0 1,101
67 63 Andy Spencer 3 85 0 1 1,106
T68 T101 Domenico Geminiani 4 82 0 1,109
T68 68 Josh Radcliff 8 82 0 1,109
70 64 Jordan Gumberg 5 80 0 1 1,111
71 65 Hugo Bernard 7 79 0 1,112
72 67 Cyril Bouniol 2 78 0 1 1,113
73 73 Isidro Benitez 8 72 0 1,119
74 82 Michael Kartrude 4 72 0 1,119
T75 T70 David Vanegas 1 70 0 1 1,121
T75 T70 Joaquin Lolas 5 70 0 1 1,121
77 72 Jason Thresher 5 70 0 1 1,121
78 74 JD Hughes 7 65 0 1,126
79 75 Jake Marriott 5 65 0 1,126
80 106 Joshua Rackley 8 65 0 1,126
81 76 Ricardo Celia 6 64 0 1,127
82 81 Gonzalo Rubio 5 63 0 1,128
83 77 John Somers 2 61 0 1,130
84 T85 Matias Simaski 4 61 0 1,130
85 78 Ivan Camilo Ramirez 8 60 0 1,131
86 79 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 8 58 0 1,133
87 80 Michael Buttacavoli 4 57 0 1,134
88 83 Steven Fox 3 55 0 1,136
89 84 Hayden Shieh 4 53 0 1,138
90 T85 Luis Gagne 1 53 0 1,138
91 123 Alistair Docherty 3 53 0 1,138
92 87 Daniel Hudson 3 50 0 1,141
93 88 Matt Ryan 3 50 0 1,141
94 89 Mario Beltran 6 50 0 1,141
95 90 Dalan Refioglu 5 50 0 1,141
96 91 Austin Squires 5 49 0 1,142
97 92 Barrett Kelpin 3 48 0 1,143
98 93 Sulman Raza 7 47 0 1,144
99 94 Willy Pumarol 7 46 0 1,145
100 95 Mario Galiano 5 46 0 1,145
101 96 Joey Lane 6 46 0 1,145
102 107 Neil Gannaway 5 45 0 1,146
103 97 Patrick Cover 1 44 0 1,147
104 98 Derek Gillespie 6 41 0 1,150
105 99 Puma Dominguez 8 41 0 1,150
106 100 Matt Hutchins 8 40 0 1,151
107 T157 Alan Wagner 4 39 0 1,152
108 T101 Edward Figueroa 5 38 0 1,153
109 103 John Clare 5 38 0 1,153
110 161 Jose Luis Montano 4 37 0 1,154
111 104 Eric Steger 1 37 0 1,154
112 105 Jonathan Garrick 1 36 0 1,155
113 108 Eric Cole 1 33 0 1,158
114 109 Spencer Mellon 7 33 0 1,158
T115 T110 Franck Medale 2 33 0 1,158
T115 T110 Sean Busch 6 33 0 1,158
117 112 Fernando Lopez Butron 4 32 0 1,159
118 113 Danny List 6 32 0 1,159
119 114 Chris Nido 4 31 0 1,160
120 118 Mookie DeMoss 4 30 0 1,161
121 115 Jared du Toit 4 28 0 1,163
122 116 Chase Hanna 2 27 0 1,164
123 117 Luis Fernando Barco 5 26 0 1,165
124 119 Carson Jacobs 7 24 0 1,167
T125 T120 Shad Tuten 1 23 0 1,168
T125 T120 Tyler Torano 8 23 0 1,168
T125 T120 Marcelo Rozo 1 23 0 1,168
128 125 Jacob Loya 6 21 0 1,170
T129 T126 Luis Gerardo Garza 2 20 0 1,171
T129 T126 James Anstiss 1 20 0 1,171
T129 T126 Marcos Montenegro 5 20 0 1,171
132 129 Chris Korte 7 19 0 1,172
133 130 Harrison Endycott 1 18 0 1,173
T134 T131 Facundo Villanueva 6 17 0 1,174
T134 T131 Fernando Cruz Valle 1 17 0 1,174
T136 T133 Taylor Funk 3 17 0 1,174
T136 T133 Ryan Linton 2 17 0 1,174
T138 T135 Danny Walker 2 16 0 1,175
T138 T135 Jose Narro 1 16 0 1,175
T138 T135 Johnny Watts 3 16 0 1,175
141 138 Jack Sparrow 2 15 0 1,176
142 139 Victor Lange 3 14 0 1,177
143 140 Brian Hughes 7 12 0 1,179
144 141 Oscar Patino 2 12 0 1,179
T145 T142 Pedro Lamadrid 4 12 0 1,179
T145 T142 Domenic Mancinelli 3 12 0 1,179
T147 T144 Jordan Hahn 1 11 0 1,180
T147 T144 Michael McGowan 5 11 0 1,180
T149 T146 Chase Koepka 1 11 0 1,180
T149 T146 Brad Gehl 1 11 0 1,180
151 148 Andrés Echavarría 3 11 0 1,180
152 149 Kristian Caparros 2 11 0 1,180
153 150 Elliott Grayson 8 10 0 1,181
154 151 Gustavo Silva 4 10 0 1,181
T155 T152 Brad Brunner 1 10 0 1,181
T155 T152 Bryson Nimmer 1 10 0 1,181
T157 T154 Joshua Seiple 6 9 0 1,182
T157 T154 Chase Johnson 1 9 0 1,182
159 156 Philip Knowles 1 9 0 1,182
T160 T157 Juan Cerda 7 8 0 1,183
T160 T157 Maximiliano Godoy 3 8 0 1,183
T160 T157 Casey Komline 7 8 0 1,183
T163 T162 Matias Lezcano 8 7 0 1,184
T163 T162 Kyle Kmiecik 1 7 0 1,184
165 Cole Madey 1 6 0 1,185
166 165 Sebastian Szirmak 4 6 0 1,185
167 166 Martin Contini 3 6 0 1,185
168 167 Stanton Schorr 1 6 0 1,185
169 168 Garland Smith 3 6 0 1,185
170 169 Chris Gilman 2 6 0 1,185
171 Jorge Villar 2 6 0 1,185
172 170 Jacob Huizinga 1 5 0 1,186
173 171 Keith Greene 5 5 0 1,186
174 172 Jacob Eggers 3 5 0 1,186
175 173 Callum McNeill 2 4 0 1,187

The cumulative points for the year that the player has earned in the regular season season of the points race. (2692)