Strokes Gained: Total

Strokes Gained: Total

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average E

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS STROKE DIFFERENTIAL PLAYER'S SCORE FIELD AVERAGE SCORE
1 2 Ben Cook 16 +2.78 6,950 72.28
2 1 Conner Godsey 28 +2.52 69.04 71.56
3 3 Sam Stevens 26 +2.49 69.19 71.68
4 Rodrigo Lee 10 +2.42 70.80 73.22
T5 6 Drew Nesbitt 24 +2.13 69.67 71.80
T5 4 Brandon Matthews 28 +2.13 69.54 71.67
7 7 MJ Maguire 32 +1.99 69.34 71.33
8 9 Raul Pereda 26 +1.94 69.69 71.63
9 5 Alexandre Rocha 28 +1.88 69.54 71.42
10 T11 Alvaro Ortiz 22 +1.75 69.82 71.57
T11 16 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 26 +1.70 69.73 71.43
T11 8 Leandro Marelli 28 +1.70 69.43 71.13
13 10 Patrick Flavin 16 +1.64 69.06 70.70
T14 T31 Patrick Newcomb 26 +1.58 69.88 71.46
T14 14 Tano Goya 32 +1.58 69.75 71.33
16 T11 Rowin Caron 24 +1.57 70.13 71.70
17 T11 Graysen Huff 12 +1.53 71.33 72.86
18 T27 Jeremy Gandon 28 +1.49 69.93 71.42
19 26 Luke Kwon 18 +1.47 70.83 72.30
20 18 John Somers 8 +1.41 70.00 71.41
21 23 Andres Gallegos 28 +1.39 70.21 71.60
22 T20 Tommy Cocha 26 +1.33 70.23 71.56
23 T20 Emilio Gonzalez 12 +1.30 70.75 72.05
T24 T29 Piri Borja 30 +1.25 70.27 71.52
T24 25 José Toledo 24 +1.25 70.58 71.83
26 17 Joseph Winslow 26 +1.19 70.54 71.73
27 Alistair Docherty 10 +1.18 71.60 72.78
28 T29 Scott Wolfes 26 +1.12 70.31 71.43
T29 T37 Myles Creighton 26 +1.11 70.19 71.30
T29 T40 Rafael Becker 24 +1.11 70.75 71.86
31 19 Alejandro Tosti 24 +1.10 70.13 71.23
32 22 Jacob Bergeron 22 +1.07 70.50 71.57
33 T27 Toni Hakula 26 +1.01 70.38 71.39
34 T31 Juan Jose Guerra 20 +.97 70.20 71.17
35 39 Mitchell Meissner 28 +.96 70.61 71.57
36 35 Juan Pablo Luna 22 +.92 70.55 71.47
37 45 Alex Weiss 30 +.90 70.50 71.40
38 15 Brad Schneider 26 +.87 70.46 71.33
T39 24 Nicolo Galletti 18 +.86 71.06 71.92
T39 T42 Michael Kartrude 12 +.86 72.00 72.86
T39 36 Brendon Doyle 24 +.86 70.54 71.40
42 56 Thomas Walsh 20 +.85 70.85 71.70
43 33 Linus Lilliedahl 22 +.83 70.73 71.56
44 44 Michael Perras 24 +.81 70.92 71.73
45 49 Aaron Terrazas 28 +.80 70.75 71.55
46 T40 Jason Thresher 12 +.76 70.00 70.76
T47 T50 A.J. Crouch 26 +.75 70.85 71.60
T47 34 Barrett Kelpin 10 +.75 71.50 72.25
49 T42 Matt Ryan 10 +.73 69.40 70.13
50 T37 Camilo Aguado 30 +.71 70.63 71.34
51 Andy Spencer 8 +.68 71.63 72.31
52 T47 Manav Shah 22 +.63 70.77 71.40
53 T53 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 20 +.62 71.35 71.97
54 58 Roland Massimino 24 +.59 71.04 71.63
55 52 Jared du Toit 12 +.58 69.83 70.41
T56 T53 Hunter Richardson 20 +.57 70.55 71.12
T56 T130 Oscar Fraustro 12 +.57 71.33 71.90
58 57 Joshua Lee 26 +.56 71.08 71.64
59 80 Juan Carlos Benitez 26 +.51 71.08 71.59
60 64 Andreas Halvorsen 26 +.48 71.15 71.63
61 55 Chris Wiatr 20 +.44 71.00 71.44
T62 71 Anthony Paolucci 28 +.43 71.14 71.57
T62 T60 Michael Buttacavoli 16 +.43 70.44 70.87
64 46 Jake Marriott 14 +.42 71.14 71.56
65 T101 Domenico Geminiani 12 +.41 71.92 72.33
66 67 Garrett May 22 +.37 71.64 72.01
67 68 Jordan Gumberg 14 +.33 71.21 71.54
68 70 Matt Gilchrest 22 +.28 70.68 70.96
69 T78 Kyler Tate 26 +.26 71.15 71.41
70 T101 Alan Wagner 12 +.25 72.58 72.83
T71 T73 Steven Fox 10 +.23 69.90 70.13
T71 T73 Ryann Ree 10 +.23 71.10 71.33
73 88 Neil Gannaway 16 +.19 71.69 71.88
74 T62 Ryan Baca 23 +.17 71.00 71.17
75 76 Trevor Sluman 22 +.16 71.73 71.89
T76 108 Andrew Alligood 21 +.15 71.76 71.91
T76 69 Marcos Montenegro 12 +.15 72.08 72.23
78 T50 Santiago Gomez 16 +.14 72.13 72.27
79 66 Matias Simaski 14 +.13 72.07 72.20
T80 T60 Rafael Echenique 22 +.12 71.36 71.48
T80 81 Daniel Hudson 10 +.12 71.30 71.42
82 T73 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 22 +.11 71.32 71.43
83 82 Hayden Shieh 12 +.10 70.92 71.02
84 65 Chris Nido 10 +.08 71.70 71.78
85 84 Facundo Villanueva 13 +.03 71.38 71.41
T86 T85 Ricardo Celia 16 E 70.88 70.88
T86 T85 Mario Galiano 14 E 70.79 70.79
T86 118 Jose Luis Montano 12 E 73.00 73.00
T89 89 Carson Jacobs 18 -.04 71.22 71.18
T89 72 Willy Pumarol 19 -.04 71.37 71.33
91 T62 JD Hughes 20 -.07 72.00 71.93
92 T91 John Clare 12 -.09 70.83 70.74
93 T78 Isidro Benitez 26 -.10 71.69 71.59
T94 83 Dalan Refioglu 14 -.14 72.14 72.00
T94 93 Mario Beltran 20 -.14 71.05 70.91
T94 59 Paul Imondi 18 -.14 72.11 71.97
97 T85 Puma Dominguez 20 -.15 71.85 71.70
98 T94 Austin Squires 12 -.19 70.58 70.39
99 96 Johnny Watts 8 -.21 70.25 70.04
100 77 Josh Radcliff 26 -.23 71.81 71.58
101 T98 Cristobal Del Solar 26 -.35 71.85 71.50
102 100 Gustavo Silva 10 -.41 71.70 71.29
103 T91 Joaquin Lolas 12 -.42 72.92 72.50
104 T101 Michael McGowan 12 -.44 71.67 71.23
105 104 Victor Lange 10 -.45 70.20 69.75
106 T109 Danny List 16 -.50 72.13 71.63
107 97 Gonzalo Rubio 16 -.55 72.44 71.89
108 116 Derek Gillespie 18 -.59 72.22 71.63
109 122 Joshua Rackley 26 -.60 72.35 71.75
110 90 Luis Fernando Barco 12 -.63 72.42 71.79
111 107 Edward Figueroa 12 -.64 71.33 70.69
112 T94 Hugo Bernard 19 -.69 71.74 71.05
T113 T109 Spencer Mellon 17 -.70 71.76 71.06
T113 T98 Sulman Raza 20 -.70 71.90 71.20
T115 T109 Michael VanDeventer 12 -.71 71.75 71.04
T115 T109 Andrés Echavarría 10 -.71 72.20 71.49
T117 120 Matt Hutchins 20 -.73 72.25 71.52
T117 114 Ben Griffin 8 -.73 71.50 70.77
119 115 Ivan Camilo Ramirez 20 -.74 72.25 71.51
120 T47 Fernando Lopez Butron 10 -.79 73.00 72.21
121 106 Joey Lane 16 -.83 72.50 71.67
122 117 Chris Korte 18 -.84 72.56 71.72
123 T109 Mookie DeMoss 11 -.96 73.82 72.86
124 119 Sean Busch 14 -1.01 72.79 71.78
125 105 Tyler Torano 18 -1.02 72.83 71.81
T126 T123 Martin Contini 8 -1.07 72.88 71.81
T126 T123 Jose Andres Miranda 8 -1.07 72.63 71.56
128 125 Brian Hughes 18 -1.09 72.50 71.41
T129 T126 Maximiliano Godoy 8 -1.27 71.88 70.61
T129 T126 Patricio Guerra 14 -1.27 72.57 71.30
131 134 Sebastian Szirmak 10 -1.30 74.20 72.90
132 129 Ryan Schmitz 14 -1.41 72.71 71.30
133 T130 Tom Nettles 12 -1.47 72.58 71.11
134 121 Juan Cerda 16 -1.49 73.69 72.20
135 132 Kristian Caparros 8 -1.68 70.75 69.07
136 135 Pedro Lamadrid 10 -1.75 72.90 71.15
137 128 Elliott Grayson 18 -1.93 73.50 71.57
138 Taylor Funk 8 -1.94 73.75 71.81
139 Texas Harper 8 -2.00 74.88 72.88
140 133 Casey Komline 16 -2.07 73.94 71.87
141 T137 Jacob Eggers 8 -2.11 73.88 71.77
142 136 Matias Lezcano 18 -2.13 73.94 71.81
143 139 Colin Monagle 14 -2.20 73.50 71.30
144 T137 Jacob Loya 14 -2.81 74.07 71.26
145 141 Keith Greene 11 -2.84 74.36 71.52
146 140 Alejandro Villasana 10 -2.95 73.70 70.75
147 Garland Smith 8 -3.12 76.38 73.26
148 142 Jeff Berkshire 8 -3.36 73.88 70.52
149 143 Joshua Seiple 14 -3.52 74.29 70.77

How much better a player round score compared to the average for the field. (2417)