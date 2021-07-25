×
Statistics » Scoring » Reverse Bounce Back

Reverse Bounce Back

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 16.45

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % UNDER THEN OVER PAR TOTAL UNDER THEN OVER PAR UNDER PAR
1 1 Edward Figueroa 12 2.56 1 39
2 2 Patrick Flavin 16 4.17 3 72
3 3 Matt Ryan 10 5.41 2 37
4 5 Ben Griffin 8 6.90 2 29
5 4 Luke Kwon 18 6.94 5 72
6 6 Domenico Geminiani 12 7.69 3 39
7 9 Hayden Shieh 12 8.16 4 49
8 11 Maximiliano Godoy 8 8.70 2 23
9 13 Austin Squires 12 9.09 4 44
10 10 Chris Nido 10 9.30 4 43
11 14 Rowin Caron 24 9.47 9 95
T12 T16 Michael Buttacavoli 16 9.52 6 63
T12 T16 Victor Lange 10 9.52 4 42
T12 8 Joey Lane 16 9.52 6 63
15 T18 Kristian Caparros 8 9.68 3 31
T16 T23 Jason Thresher 12 10.00 5 50
T16 T23 Michael VanDeventer 12 10.00 4 40
18 7 Sam Stevens 26 10.08 12 119
19 Rodrigo Lee 10 10.26 4 39
20 15 Leandro Marelli 28 10.48 13 124
21 12 Kyler Tate 26 10.64 10 94
22 21 Mitchell Meissner 28 10.71 12 112
23 26 Raul Pereda 26 11.11 13 117
24 T33 Michael McGowan 12 11.36 5 44
25 T44 Juan Pablo Luna 22 11.58 11 95
26 20 Brad Schneider 26 11.93 13 109
27 25 José Toledo 24 11.96 11 92
28 T33 Emilio Gonzalez 12 12.00 6 50
T29 T30 A.J. Crouch 26 12.12 12 99
T29 56 Patrick Newcomb 26 12.12 12 99
31 50 Jacob Bergeron 22 12.36 11 89
32 35 MJ Maguire 32 12.58 19 151
33 46 Piri Borja 30 12.61 15 119
34 37 Joshua Lee 26 12.63 12 95
35 28 Scott Wolfes 26 12.75 13 102
36 51 John Somers 8 12.82 5 39
37 40 Nicolo Galletti 18 12.86 9 70
38 57 Ryann Ree 10 13.16 5 38
39 29 Alejandro Tosti 24 13.21 14 106
40 27 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 22 13.25 11 83
41 36 Isidro Benitez 26 13.27 13 98
42 41 Aaron Terrazas 28 13.33 14 105
43 T30 Myles Creighton 26 13.46 14 104
T44 79 Ben Cook 16 13.51 10 74
T44 T59 Johnny Watts 8 13.51 5 37
T46 39 Brendon Doyle 24 13.64 12 88
T46 T47 Tommy Cocha 26 13.64 15 110
48 52 Toni Hakula 26 13.73 14 102
T49 T65 Andrés Echavarría 10 13.89 5 36
T49 T18 Joaquin Lolas 12 13.89 5 36
T49 T65 Gustavo Silva 10 13.89 5 36
52 22 Conner Godsey 28 13.97 19 136
53 32 Tano Goya 32 13.99 20 143
54 T54 Anthony Paolucci 28 14.02 15 107
T55 38 Manav Shah 22 14.29 12 84
T55 T71 Pedro Lamadrid 10 14.29 3 21
57 74 Matt Gilchrest 22 14.43 14 97
58 70 Rafael Echenique 22 14.61 13 89
59 76 Steven Fox 10 14.63 6 41
60 T65 Puma Dominguez 20 14.67 11 75
61 78 Brandon Matthews 28 14.71 20 136
62 T81 Elliott Grayson 18 14.81 8 54
63 T44 Cristobal Del Solar 26 14.85 15 101
T64 T42 Michael Kartrude 12 14.89 7 47
T64 75 Roland Massimino 24 14.89 14 94
66 62 Joseph Winslow 26 15.04 17 113
67 T81 Mario Galiano 14 15.09 8 53
68 64 Camilo Aguado 30 15.13 18 119
69 53 Marcos Montenegro 12 15.15 5 33
70 T71 Juan Jose Guerra 20 15.31 15 98
71 T85 Jose Andres Miranda 8 15.38 4 26
72 92 Ivan Camilo Ramirez 20 15.71 11 70
73 T47 Alvaro Ortiz 22 15.74 17 108
74 80 Rafael Becker 24 15.91 14 88
T75 100 Willy Pumarol 19 15.94 11 69
T75 T88 Thomas Walsh 20 15.94 11 69
T77 49 Jake Marriott 14 16.00 8 50
T77 90 Ryan Schmitz 14 16.00 8 50
79 T81 Juan Cerda 16 16.36 9 55
80 63 Alexandre Rocha 28 16.39 20 122
81 T59 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 20 16.47 14 85
82 102 Linus Lilliedahl 22 16.48 15 91
83 T81 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 26 16.53 20 121
T84 77 Tyler Torano 18 16.67 8 48
T84 T95 Carson Jacobs 18 16.67 11 66
T84 T95 Mario Beltran 20 16.67 13 78
T84 Garland Smith 8 16.67 3 18
88 69 Michael Perras 24 16.84 16 95
89 T98 Hunter Richardson 20 16.88 13 77
T90 T42 Graysen Huff 12 17.02 8 47
T90 97 Ryan Baca 23 17.02 16 94
T92 T59 Fernando Lopez Butron 10 17.07 7 41
T92 Andy Spencer 8 17.07 7 41
94 107 Sulman Raza 20 17.11 13 76
95 94 Drew Nesbitt 24 17.21 21 122
T96 T85 Keith Greene 11 17.24 5 29
T96 91 Alex Weiss 30 17.24 20 116
98 T71 Jeremy Gandon 28 17.39 20 115
99 T65 Dalan Refioglu 14 17.50 7 40
100 104 Andreas Halvorsen 26 18.02 20 111
101 93 Danny List 16 18.03 11 61
102 103 JD Hughes 20 18.06 13 72
T103 58 Santiago Gomez 16 18.18 10 55
T103 122 Neil Gannaway 16 18.18 10 55
T103 106 Daniel Hudson 10 18.18 6 33
106 101 Chris Korte 18 18.46 12 65
107 109 Matt Hutchins 20 18.57 13 70
108 111 Andres Gallegos 28 18.70 23 123
109 105 Andrew Alligood 21 18.75 15 80
T110 T54 Mookie DeMoss 11 18.92 7 37
T110 T131 Alan Wagner 12 18.92 7 37
T110 112 Paul Imondi 18 18.92 14 74
113 T98 Joshua Rackley 26 19.10 17 89
114 108 Spencer Mellon 17 19.35 12 62
115 113 Juan Carlos Benitez 26 19.44 21 108
T116 Taylor Funk 8 20.00 6 30
T116 87 Josh Radcliff 26 20.00 18 90
118 T88 Luis Fernando Barco 12 20.93 9 43
119 119 Hugo Bernard 19 21.33 16 75
120 T120 Colin Monagle 14 21.62 8 37
121 110 Garrett May 22 21.95 18 82
T122 123 Facundo Villanueva 13 22.22 10 45
T122 127 Derek Gillespie 18 22.22 14 63
124 T120 Sean Busch 14 22.50 9 40
125 117 Gonzalo Rubio 16 22.58 14 62
126 125 Jared du Toit 12 22.64 12 53
T127 126 Patricio Guerra 14 22.73 10 44
T127 138 Oscar Fraustro 12 22.73 10 44
129 118 Barrett Kelpin 10 23.08 9 39
130 128 Ricardo Celia 16 23.33 14 60
131 T136 Trevor Sluman 22 23.53 20 85
132 T115 Matias Simaski 14 23.91 11 46
133 114 Chris Wiatr 20 24.36 19 78
T134 Alistair Docherty 10 24.39 10 41
T134 130 Casey Komline 16 24.39 10 41
T136 T131 Brian Hughes 18 25.00 15 60
T136 T131 Jacob Loya 14 25.00 11 44
138 124 Jose Luis Montano 12 25.58 11 43
T139 T134 Joshua Seiple 14 26.09 12 46
T139 T134 Jacob Eggers 8 26.09 6 23
141 T115 Jordan Gumberg 14 26.32 15 57
142 T136 Matias Lezcano 18 27.12 16 59
143 129 Sebastian Szirmak 10 27.27 6 22
144 139 Jeff Berkshire 8 28.57 4 14
145 140 John Clare 12 28.89 13 45
146 141 Alejandro Villasana 10 31.43 11 35
147 142 Martin Contini 8 34.62 9 26
148 143 Tom Nettles 12 36.11 13 36
149 Texas Harper 8 46.43 13 28

Percentage of time a player is under par and then over par on the next hole. (2416)