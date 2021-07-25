×
Statistics » Money/Finishes » Percentage of Available Purse Won

Percentage of Available Purse Won

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average .91

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % OFFICIAL MONEY WON TOTAL PURSE AVAILABLE
1 1 Brandon Matthews 28 6.08 74,534 1,225,000
2 2 Sam Stevens 26 5.46 66,850 1,225,000
3 3 Conner Godsey 28 4.61 64,575 1,400,000
4 4 Alvaro Ortiz 22 4.48 54,911 1,225,000
5 5 Drew Nesbitt 24 4.13 50,636 1,225,000
6 6 MJ Maguire 32 3.82 53,416 1,400,000
7 T19 Patrick Newcomb 26 3.74 52,316 1,400,000
8 8 Ryan McCormick 4 3.60 6,300 175,000
9 7 Alexandre Rocha 28 3.46 48,418 1,400,000
10 10 Ben Cook 16 3.29 22,998 700,000
11 T156 Oscar Fraustro 12 2.80 19,604 700,000
12 9 Jacob Bergeron 22 2.68 32,883 1,225,000
13 12 David Vanegas 4 2.50 4,375 175,000
14 14 Rodrigo Lee 10 2.12 11,130 525,000
15 15 Andres Gallegos 28 1.99 27,843 1,400,000
16 18 Raul Pereda 26 1.98 27,705 1,400,000
17 13 Leandro Marelli 28 1.96 27,482 1,400,000
18 16 Rowin Caron 24 1.76 24,633 1,400,000
19 T19 Luis Gagne 4 1.70 2,975 175,000
T20 17 Paul Imondi 18 1.63 19,955 1,225,000
T20 T45 Jeremy Gandon 28 1.63 22,798 1,400,000
22 21 Tano Goya 32 1.55 21,705 1,400,000
23 28 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 26 1.51 21,175 1,400,000
24 11 Cyril Bouniol 6 1.40 4,900 350,000
T25 23 Alejandro Tosti 24 1.34 18,795 1,400,000
T25 T25 Ryann Ree 10 1.34 7,039 525,000
27 33 Patrick Cover 4 1.25 2,188 175,000
28 24 Brad Schneider 26 1.21 17,003 1,400,000
29 T29 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 20 1.18 14,432 1,225,000
30 35 Patrick Flavin 16 1.16 10,124 875,000
T31 T25 Chris Wiatr 20 1.15 14,056 1,225,000
T31 T25 Juan Jose Guerra 20 1.15 14,044 1,225,000
T33 34 Joseph Winslow 26 1.12 13,731 1,225,000
T33 31 Brendon Doyle 24 1.12 15,737 1,400,000
35 32 Graysen Huff 12 1.09 7,658 700,000
36 T29 Nicolo Galletti 18 1.08 11,334 1,050,000
37 22 Andy Spencer 8 1.04 5,454 525,000
38 49 Juan Carlos Benitez 26 1.01 14,128 1,400,000
39 T56 Luke Kwon 18 .98 8,579 875,000
T40 T38 Eric Steger 4 .97 1,700 175,000
T40 T45 Alex Weiss 30 .97 13,554 1,400,000
T42 T42 Mitchell Meissner 28 .96 13,414 1,400,000
T42 53 Piri Borja 30 .96 13,493 1,400,000
44 T40 Jonathan Garrick 4 .94 1,647 175,000
45 T36 Tommy Cocha 26 .92 12,947 1,400,000
46 T38 Camilo Aguado 30 .90 12,652 1,400,000
47 T45 John Somers 8 .89 3,115 350,000
48 T40 Garrett May 22 .88 12,250 1,400,000
49 T72 Rafael Becker 24 .87 12,168 1,400,000
50 50 Eric Cole 4 .86 1,505 175,000
51 44 Joshua Lee 26 .85 11,859 1,400,000
52 T36 Hunter Richardson 20 .84 10,325 1,225,000
53 52 Scott Wolfes 26 .83 10,221 1,225,000
54 T68 Myles Creighton 26 .80 9,826 1,225,000
T55 60 Thomas Walsh 20 .79 9,636 1,225,000
T55 T54 José Toledo 24 .79 9,622 1,225,000
57 T45 Toni Hakula 26 .77 10,846 1,400,000
58 T42 Emilio Gonzalez 12 .69 4,832 700,000
59 T156 Andrew Alligood 21 .67 9,317 1,400,000
T60 T54 Santiago Gomez 16 .66 6,878 1,050,000
T60 61 Trevor Sluman 22 .66 8,059 1,225,000
T62 T58 Matt Gilchrest 22 .63 8,875 1,400,000
T62 63 Cristobal Del Solar 26 .63 8,818 1,400,000
64 T74 Aaron Terrazas 28 .62 8,678 1,400,000
T65 T68 Marcelo Rozo 4 .61 1,072 175,000
T65 T68 Shad Tuten 4 .61 1,072 175,000
67 T65 Michael Kartrude 12 .60 4,183 700,000
T68 T56 Jordan Gumberg 14 .59 5,171 875,000
T68 62 Ryan Baca 23 .59 8,232 1,400,000
70 T114 Domenico Geminiani 12 .57 4,004 700,000
T71 T74 Steven Fox 10 .56 2,946 525,000
T71 T74 James Anstiss 4 .56 978 175,000
T73 T79 Daniel Hudson 10 .55 2,907 525,000
T73 64 Manav Shah 22 .55 6,709 1,225,000
T73 T65 Rafael Echenique 22 .55 7,699 1,400,000
T76 T79 Andreas Halvorsen 26 .54 7,600 1,400,000
T76 81 Harrison Endycott 4 .54 938 175,000
78 T82 Fernando Cruz Valle 4 .53 928 175,000
T79 T84 Jose Narro 4 .52 901 175,000
T79 T74 Matias Simaski 14 .52 3,650 700,000
T79 71 Juan Pablo Luna 22 .52 7,303 1,400,000
T82 T86 Michael Buttacavoli 16 .51 3,589 700,000
T82 T72 Linus Lilliedahl 22 .51 6,241 1,225,000
T84 88 Jason Thresher 12 .50 4,375 875,000
T84 T65 Joaquin Lolas 12 .50 4,375 875,000
T86 T58 Barrett Kelpin 10 .48 2,511 525,000
T86 T92 Michael Perras 24 .48 5,827 1,225,000
T88 T89 Jordan Hahn 4 .47 823 175,000
T88 T89 Brad Gehl 4 .47 823 175,000
T88 T92 Anthony Paolucci 28 .47 6,630 1,400,000
T88 T89 Chase Koepka 4 .47 823 175,000
T92 T120 Alistair Docherty 10 .46 2,426 525,000
T92 T92 Matt Ryan 10 .46 2,428 525,000
T92 T92 Hayden Shieh 12 .46 3,211 700,000
95 T92 Gonzalo Rubio 16 .45 3,926 875,000
T96 T97 Brad Brunner 4 .44 772 175,000
T96 T97 Bryson Nimmer 4 .44 772 175,000
T98 T100 Philip Knowles 4 .43 750 175,000
T98 T100 Chase Johnson 4 .43 755 175,000
T98 51 Franck Medale 6 .43 1,490 350,000
T101 T109 A.J. Crouch 26 .41 5,777 1,400,000
T101 T103 Kyle Kmiecik 4 .41 713 175,000
T101 T105 Kyler Tate 26 .41 5,676 1,400,000
T104 Cole Madey 4 .40 704 175,000
T104 T105 Stanton Schorr 4 .40 696 175,000
106 107 Kristian Caparros 8 .39 1,348 350,000
T107 T97 Hugo Bernard 19 .38 4,654 1,225,000
T107 108 Jacob Huizinga 4 .38 669 175,000
109 T109 Isidro Benitez 26 .37 5,173 1,400,000
110 T112 Josh Radcliff 26 .36 4,976 1,400,000
111 T112 Chase Hanna 6 .35 1,208 350,000
112 T100 Jake Marriott 14 .34 3,013 875,000
T113 T103 Dalan Refioglu 14 .33 2,853 875,000
T113 T117 Roland Massimino 24 .33 4,640 1,400,000
115 116 Mario Beltran 20 .32 3,364 1,050,000
T116 T124 Neil Gannaway 16 .31 2,718 875,000
T116 T132 Joshua Rackley 26 .31 4,400 1,400,000
T118 T120 Austin Squires 12 .30 2,625 875,000
T118 T151 Jose Luis Montano 12 .30 2,088 700,000
T118 T151 Alan Wagner 12 .30 2,110 700,000
121 T114 JD Hughes 20 .29 3,585 1,225,000
T122 123 Ricardo Celia 16 .28 2,930 1,050,000
T122 T74 Luis Gerardo Garza 6 .28 981 350,000
T124 T124 Victor Lange 10 .27 1,422 525,000
T124 T117 Ivan Camilo Ramirez 20 .27 3,745 1,400,000
T124 T117 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 22 .27 3,763 1,400,000
T127 T138 Mookie DeMoss 11 .26 1,808 700,000
T127 T82 Ryan Linton 6 .26 919 350,000
T127 T129 Andrés Echavarría 10 .26 1,369 525,000
T127 T84 Danny Walker 6 .26 901 350,000
T127 T86 Jack Sparrow 6 .26 893 350,000
T132 T132 Jared du Toit 12 .25 1,741 700,000
T132 T132 Mario Galiano 14 .25 2,189 875,000
T132 T132 Oscar Patino 6 .25 858 350,000
T132 T120 Derek Gillespie 18 .25 2,584 1,050,000
136 T124 Willy Pumarol 19 .23 2,791 1,225,000
137 T129 Sulman Raza 20 .22 2,717 1,225,000
T138 T132 Joey Lane 16 .21 2,170 1,050,000
T138 T138 John Clare 12 .21 1,798 875,000
T138 T124 Fernando Lopez Butron 10 .21 1,435 700,000
T138 T138 Edward Figueroa 12 .21 1,805 875,000
T142 Jorge Villar 6 .20 683 350,000
T142 T142 Chris Gilman 6 .20 696 350,000
T142 T124 Chris Nido 10 .20 1,400 700,000
T145 T129 Taylor Funk 8 .18 919 525,000
T145 T138 Danny List 16 .18 1,873 1,050,000
T145 T109 Callum McNeill 6 .18 630 350,000
148 T145 Johnny Watts 8 .17 901 525,000
149 137 Domenic Mancinelli 7 .16 831 525,000
T150 T145 Matt Hutchins 20 .15 2,118 1,400,000
T150 144 Spencer Mellon 17 .15 1,859 1,225,000
T150 T145 Puma Dominguez 20 .15 2,053 1,400,000
T153 T151 Maximiliano Godoy 8 .14 741 525,000
T153 T145 Sean Busch 14 .14 1,490 1,050,000
T155 T156 Carson Jacobs 18 .13 1,646 1,225,000
T155 T145 Luis Fernando Barco 12 .13 1,168 875,000
T155 T156 Jacob Eggers 8 .13 656 525,000
T155 T156 Martin Contini 8 .13 700 525,000
T155 T142 Garland Smith 8 .13 691 525,000
T160 150 Chris Korte 18 .12 1,523 1,225,000
T160 T162 Pedro Lamadrid 10 .12 831 700,000
T162 T156 Brian Hughes 18 .11 1,396 1,225,000
T162 T151 Marcos Montenegro 12 .11 981 875,000
T162 164 Gustavo Silva 10 .11 779 700,000
T165 T151 Sebastian Szirmak 10 .10 709 700,000
T165 T162 Jacob Loya 14 .10 1,026 1,050,000
T167 T165 Facundo Villanueva 13 .09 949 1,050,000
T167 T165 Michael McGowan 12 .09 823 875,000
T169 T165 Tyler Torano 18 .08 1,072 1,400,000
T169 T165 Keith Greene 11 .08 656 875,000
171 T169 Joshua Seiple 14 .07 755 1,050,000
T172 T169 Casey Komline 16 .06 741 1,225,000
T172 T169 Juan Cerda 16 .06 739 1,225,000
T172 T169 Elliott Grayson 18 .06 796 1,400,000
175 173 Matias Lezcano 18 .05 713 1,400,000

For official events, the player's total money won as a percentage of the total purse available. (2337)