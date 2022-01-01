JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022

Personal

Picked up golf in 2007, at age14, when his family moved near Haliman GC in Tallahassee, Florida. Jan Auger, the course’s general manager, saw him swinging a stick and invited him to practice at the club. He remembers he only had to pay $1 as his greens fee.

Played competitive baseball between ages 5 and 18.

Former Major League Baseball player Miguel Tejada is his favorite athlete.

Personal motto is "Never give up."

Cypress Point GC is the favorite golf course he has played.

Nickname is "My My."

Created the My My Foundation to, through the game of golf, cultivate life-changing experiences for youth living in socioeconomically challenged communities.

Special Interests

Fishing

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Earned 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members as the 2022 APGA Tour Player of the Year. In his lone PGA TOUR start, missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

2021 Season

Made three PGA TOUR appearances, missing the cut in all three.