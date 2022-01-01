|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Kamaiu Johnson
Full Name
kuh-MY-uh
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
29
AGE
Tallahassee, Florida
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
2017
Turned Pro
Tallahassee, FL, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
Earned 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members as the 2022 APGA Tour Player of the Year. In his lone PGA TOUR start, missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
2021 Season
Made three PGA TOUR appearances, missing the cut in all three.