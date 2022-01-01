×
Kamaiu Johnson
Kamaiu Johnson

Kamaiu Johnson

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Tallahassee, Florida
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Tallahassee, Florida
Birthplace
--
Points Rank
--
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
--
Scoring Average

Odds

See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Kamaiu Johnson
Kamaiu Johnson
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Kamaiu Johnson

Full Name

kuh-MY-uh

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

29

AGE

Tallahassee, Florida

Birthplace

Orlando, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

2017

Turned Pro

Tallahassee, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022

Personal

  • Picked up golf in 2007, at age14, when his family moved near Haliman GC in Tallahassee, Florida. Jan Auger, the course’s general manager, saw him swinging a stick and invited him to practice at the club. He remembers he only had to pay $1 as his greens fee.
  • Played competitive baseball between ages 5 and 18.
  • Former Major League Baseball player Miguel Tejada is his favorite athlete.
  • Personal motto is "Never give up."
  • Cypress Point GC is the favorite golf course he has played.
  • Nickname is "My My."
  • Created the My My Foundation to, through the game of golf, cultivate life-changing experiences for youth living in socioeconomically challenged communities.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Earned 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members as the 2022 APGA Tour Player of the Year. In his lone PGA TOUR start, missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

2021 Season

Made three PGA TOUR appearances, missing the cut in all three.