×
Brad Reeves
Brad Reeves

Brad Reeves

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2021
Turned Pro
University of Arizona
College
Stockton, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2021
Turned Pro
University of Arizona
College
Stockton, California
Birthplace
--
Points Rank
--
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
--
Scoring Average

Odds

See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Brad Reeves
Brad Reeves
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Brad Reeves

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

25

AGE

Stockton, California

Birthplace

Woodbridge, California

Residence

Wife, Jillian

Family

University of Arizona

College

2021

Turned Pro

$7,802

Career Earnings

Woodbridge, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Personal

  • Attended the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines GC and calls that his favorite memory as a golf fan.
  • Is a passionate San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers fan. Family has four 49ers’ season tickets, and he attends games as often as he can when in the Bay Area.

Special Interests

  • Cornhole, attending sporting events

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Used four under-par rounds at at Florida’s Mission Inn Resort and Club to T3 with Thomas Lilly, earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the first time two months after completing his inaugural PGA TOUR Canada season.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Used four under-par rounds at at Florida’s Mission Inn Resort and Club to T3 with Thomas Lilly, earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the first time two months after completing his inaugural PGA TOUR Canada season.

2022 Season

Appeared in nine PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend five times. Finished the season No. 68 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

  • Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions: Turned in a pair of 4-under 68s on the weekend at Dundarave GC in early July to T9 with Cooper Dossey, Charles Huntzinger, Harrison Ott and Benjamin Shipp, six shots behind champion Brian Carlson.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 2: Came up clutch in the final round at Soboba Springs GC in San Jacinto, California in mid-April. Shot a 4-under 68 to move inside the top five, earning a T5 with former Arizona teammate Brad Reeves and amateur Noah Goodwin. Earned PGA TOUR Canada status for the first half of the season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won two events in college, both coming in his senior season. Won the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson by two strokes over Iowa State’s Lachlan Barker and Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan. Second title came when he captured the 2021 Pac-12 Conference Championship individual title, beating Stanford’s Henry Shimp in a playoff after the duo finished regulation tied.
  • Was the 2021 Pac-12 Conference Golfer of the Year, joining other luminaries such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Colin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023