JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023
Personal
- Attended the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines GC and calls that his favorite memory as a golf fan.
- Is a passionate San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers fan. Family has four 49ers’ season tickets, and he attends games as often as he can when in the Bay Area.
Special Interests
- Cornhole, attending sporting events
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Used four under-par rounds at at Florida’s Mission Inn Resort and Club to T3 with Thomas Lilly, earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the first time two months after completing his inaugural PGA TOUR Canada season.
Career Highlights
2023 Season
-
2022 Season
Appeared in nine PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend five times. Finished the season No. 68 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
-
Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions: Turned in a pair of 4-under 68s on the weekend at Dundarave GC in early July to T9 with Cooper Dossey, Charles Huntzinger, Harrison Ott and Benjamin Shipp, six shots behind champion Brian Carlson.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 2: Came up clutch in the final round at Soboba Springs GC in San Jacinto, California in mid-April. Shot a 4-under 68 to move inside the top five, earning a T5 with former Arizona teammate Brad Reeves and amateur Noah Goodwin. Earned PGA TOUR Canada status for the first half of the season.
Amateur Highlights
- Won two events in college, both coming in his senior season. Won the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson by two strokes over Iowa State’s Lachlan Barker and Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan. Second title came when he captured the 2021 Pac-12 Conference Championship individual title, beating Stanford’s Henry Shimp in a playoff after the duo finished regulation tied.
- Was the 2021 Pac-12 Conference Golfer of the Year, joining other luminaries such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Colin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023