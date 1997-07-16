JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2021

2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Personal

Wasn't a serious golfer until high school.

Has been working with his same coach, Chris Granger, since he was age seven.

Had only one college scholarship coming out of high school.

Has previously worked at McDonalds.

One of this best golf memories is being a standard bearer at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship in Miami and getting to walk with Rickie Fowler.

During his college years, wanted to become a U.S. Senator after graduation.

Special Interests

Gaming, to play in the Masters

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Finished T20 at the CC of Ocala in Central Florida in November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

2022 Season

Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, making two cuts. Closed the year No. 137 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 1: Progressively improved each day at The Club at Weston Hills in Florida in mid-February. Opened with a 2-over 74 then recovered with a 71-68-67 finish to T3 with James Hervol and Benjamin Shipp, earning PGA TOUR Canada status for the first half of the season.

2021 Season

Played the summer on PGA TOUR Canada and finished 35th on the Points List. Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, missing the cut at the Bupa Championship in Mexico.

ATB Financial Classic (MT): Opened 70-70 then added two additional under-par rounds on the weekend in Calgary, including a final-round 68, to finish T6 with Craig Stefureak and amateur Jeevan Sihota in mid-September.

In the driving rain at Brudenell GC on Prince Edward Island, shot a 1-under 71 on the final day to move up four spots on the leaderboard into a T4 with Etienne Brault, Sebastian Szirmak and Baptiste Mory.

In the driving rain at Brudenell GC on Prince Edward Island, shot a 1-under 71 on the final day to move up four spots on the leaderboard into a T4 with Etienne Brault, Sebastian Szirmak and Baptiste Mory. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T24 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

Amateur Highlights

Two-time Academic All-American.

Was a 2019 medalist at his local U.S. Open Qualifying event.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE