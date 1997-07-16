|
Ethan Cairns
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
July 16, 1997
Birthday
25
AGE
Davie, Florida
Birthplace
Davie, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Coker College Political Science
College
2020
Turned Pro
$1,511
Career Earnings
Plantation, FL, United States
City Plays From
2023 Season
2022 Season
Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, making two cuts. Closed the year No. 137 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
2021 Season
Played the summer on PGA TOUR Canada and finished 35th on the Points List. Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, missing the cut at the Bupa Championship in Mexico.
Amateur Highlights