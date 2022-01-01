No additional profile information available

Korn Ferry Tour: Qualifying Tournament Finishers 11-40 and Ties (thru 2022)

PGA TOUR Canada: 2020

2020 Korn Ferry Tour: 2021

2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

2020 Palmer Cup

His father, Steve, played golf at Ferris State University, while his mother was a track athlete there. His sister, Brianna, played volleyball at Henderson State.

Earliest golf memory is hitting plastic clubs and a golf ball in his front yard when he was 3 years old.

Missed several months of his extra year of college at Oklahoma due to a broken right hand.

Video games

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Was steady all week at Florida’s Mission Inn Resort and Club, shooting four par-or-better rounds to finish solo fifth and pick up PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership for the first time.

2023 Season

2022 Season

Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making nine cuts. Posted three top-25s and finished 117th on the Points List.

2021 Season

Appeared in seven Korn Ferry Tour events, with one made cut.

2020 Season

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Played in the final grouping, with Cameron Young and Michael Nagy after opening 69-69-68. Struggled on the final day, shooting a 1-over 73 to finish at 9-under and T4 with fellow amateur Trent Phillips. Earned an exemption for the first half of the Forme Tour season.

Finished No. 5 in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class of 2021.

Played collegiately for five seasons at University of Oklahoma (2016-21), winning two individual titles and earning 2020 All-Americam first-team honors, 2021 All-America third-team recognition and was a 2019 All-America Honorable Mention. As a senior in the shortened 2019-20 season, his 69.39 scoring average set a school record. His career scoring average of 71.47 was tied for second in school history upon the exhaustion of his eligibility.

Collegiate wins came at the 2020 Puerto Rico Classic and 2021 National Invitational Tournament at Omni Tucson National.

Finished runner-up at the 2019 Sunnehanna Amateur at Sunnehanna CC, falling to Duke’s Alex Smalley by five shots.

In December 2019, lost in a playoff to Benjamin Shipp at the South Beach International Amateur at Miami Beach and Normandy Shores GCs.

Fell by one shot to Matthew Wolff at the 2018 Carmel Cup in Carmel, Calif. Led Wolff by one shot with 18 holes to play only to shoot a final-round 70 to Wolff’s 68.

