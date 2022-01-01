JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
-
PGA TOUR Canada: 2021
Personal
- Has served as a fly-fishing guide, which is a profession he would pursue were he not a professional golfer.
- In order to play, he would often ride his bike to the golf course.
- His father was his caddie at the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament in Mazatlan.
- He caddied for former college teammate Kyler Dunkle at the 2019 PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament.
- One of his earliest golf memories is driving a golf cart through sprinklers with his grandparents.
- Was a member of his high school bowling club.
- Would like to own his own fly shop or fishing-guide service. Has previously worked as a fly-fishing guide.
- His sister plays golf at the University of Montana.
- When he was younger, his grandfather worked at the California car dealership owned by Francis Ouimet's caddie, Eddie Lowery.
- Younger sister, McKenzie, plays golf for the University of Montana.
- One thing he always likes to do before a round is work out.
Special Interests
- Fly fishing, the outdoors
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Fired three consecutive sub-70 rounds at Estrella del Mar in mid-November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.
Career Highlights
2023 Season
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Fired three consecutive sub-70 rounds at Estrella del Mar in mid-November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.
2022 Season
Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut four times. Closed the year tied at No. 89 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 2: Made a 40-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole—No. 18 at Soboba Springs GC in San Jacinto, California—to close with an 8-under 64, tying him for low-round-of-the-week honors. Strong finish left him alone in fourth place, at 5-under, three shots behind champion Jake Vincent. Earned PGA TOUR Canada status for the first half of the season.
2021 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 1: A third-round 74 under cold, windy conditions eventually left him T8 at Soboba Springs GC in California in late-March. Missed finishing inside the top six by a shot. Will be conditionally exempt all season.
2020 Season
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Was the only amateur to earn status at this tournament, shooting a final-round 66 to T17 with two others at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a three-time state individual champion playing for Park City High in Utah. Team won the state championship all four years he was in high school.
- Was the 2018 Utah Player of the Year.
- During his sophomore year at the University of Utah, won the Richard C. Kramer Salt Lake City Amateur at Bonneville GC. Defeated PGA TOUR Canada veteran Kyler Dunkle for the title.
- As a University of Utah senior, won the 2020 Utah State Amateur at Jeremy Ranch G&CC outside Park City. Took a 5-up lead after the first 18 holes of the 36-hole final. Saw his lead drop to 2-up before he eventually beat Ute teammate Blake Tomlinson, 3 and 2.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
- PGA TOUR Canada: 2021
- PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023