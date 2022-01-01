JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
-
PGA TOUR Canada: 2020
Personal
- Graduated from college summa cum laude.
- Aspires to catch a marlin and to scuba dive in the Great Barrier Reef.
- Has held investment banking and investment management analyst jobs during several summers while in college.
- Began playing golf with his father when he was five. Father, who played at Bowdoin College, plays to a 4-handicap.
- Was on site at Torrey Pines GC at the 2008 U.S. Open and watched Tiger Woods make the birdie putt that forced the 18-hole playoff with Rocco Mediate.
- He has a golden retriever, his favorite type of dog.
- Attended the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park.
- He and his sister previously had Lyme disease. He and his parents are involved with the foundation Project Lyme that helps promote awareness for this commonly misdiagnosed and widespread disease.
Special Interests
- Fishing, skiing, photography/videography
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 3: Finished at 4-under for the tournament to T29 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.
- PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Finished T17 at the CC of Ocala in mid-November in Florida to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.
Career Highlights
2022 Season
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 3: Finished at 4-under for the tournament to T29 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Finished T17 at the CC of Ocala in mid-November in Florida to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.
2021 Season
Missed the cut in both of his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances and did not appear in any Forme Tour tournaments.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: Finished 4-under for the week, good for a T10 at Callaway Gardens in Georgia in early April. Earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.
2020 Season
-
New York State Open: At the New York State Open at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course, finished T2 with Jason Caron, two strokes behind winner and Korn Ferry Tour veteran James Nicholas.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Finished T38 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March in Dothan, Ala., to earn conditional status on the Forme Tour.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T31 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2016 Westchester Amateur at Ardsley CC in his native New York. Defeated Rob Johnson in the 36-hole final, 7 and 6.
- Won his lone college tournament, the 2017 Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, defeating Cornell’s Mike Graboyes by two strokes.
- Member of Ping’s 2018 and 2019 All-Northeast Region teams.
- Was an Academic All-American and Academic All-Ivy League selection in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
- PGA TOUR Canada: 2020
- PGA TOUR Canada: 2021
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022
- PGA TOUR Canada: 2022