JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023
Personal
- Full given name is Charles Alfred Osborne.
- When the Barracuda Championship was held in Reno, he attended every tournament as either a spectator, volunteer or competitor.
- Along with his siblings and inspired by the Barracuda Championship youth clinics, began Operation Athlete in 2014, a non-profit organization that provides athletic equipment to those in need.
- Has Barracuda Championship pin flags signed by numerous PGA TOUR pros as collectibles.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Carded a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the final day, to claim medalist honors at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. At 20-under 268 for the week, finished a shot ahead of Jorge Villar, who fired a final-round 66, as well. As that week’s top performer at Estrella del Mar, is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament.
Career Highlights
2023 Season
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Carded a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the final day, to claim medalist honors at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. At 20-under 268 for the week, finished a shot ahead of Jorge Villar, who fired a final-round 66, as well. As that week’s top performer at Estrella del Mar, is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament.
2022 Season
Despite holding PGA TOUR Canada status, did not make a start.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 1: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status in early April outside Phoenix, finishing T26 at The Wigwam.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the 2017 Nevada high school individual champion. Playing in weather with wind gusts that at one point reached 60 mph, shot a final-round 75 to win the 4A title at Toiyabe GC representing Bishop Manogue High School.
- Finished runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Amateur, losing the final match to Tyler Strafaci, 1-down.
- Picked up his first collegiate victory at the 2018 Ocean Course Invitational, defeating Jackson Suber by a shot.
- Shared the title at the 2019 Royal Oaks Intercollegiate with Jonathan Yaun, Mac Meissner and Charles Pilon.
- Made his PGA TOUR debut at his hometown Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada, in 2019. Monday-qualified into the tournament at Montreux G&CC but missed the cut. Made two additional PGA TOUR starts as an amateur, both in 2021, at the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open (missed the cut in both).
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023