×
Ollie Osborne
Ollie Osborne

Ollie Osborne

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
23
AGE
2022
Turned Pro
Southern Methodist University 2022, Real Estate Finance
College
Reno, Nevada
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
23
AGE
2022
Turned Pro
Southern Methodist University 2022, Real Estate Finance
College
Reno, Nevada
Birthplace
54
Totalplay Cup Rank
47
Totalplay Cup Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.63
Scoring Average

Odds

See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Ollie Osborne
Charles Osborne
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Charles Osborne

Full Name

Ollie

Nickname

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

200 lbs

91 kg

Weight

November 11, 1999

Birthday

23

AGE

Reno, Nevada

Birthplace

Dallas, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

Southern Methodist University 2022, Real Estate Finance

College

2022

Turned Pro

$2,450

Career Earnings

Reno, NV, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Personal

  • Full given name is Charles Alfred Osborne.
  • When the Barracuda Championship was held in Reno, he attended every tournament as either a spectator, volunteer or competitor.
  • Along with his siblings and inspired by the Barracuda Championship youth clinics, began Operation Athlete in 2014, a non-profit organization that provides athletic equipment to those in need.
  • Has Barracuda Championship pin flags signed by numerous PGA TOUR pros as collectibles.

Special Interests

  • Skiing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Carded a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the final day, to claim medalist honors at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. At 20-under 268 for the week, finished a shot ahead of Jorge Villar, who fired a final-round 66, as well. As that week’s top performer at Estrella del Mar, is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Carded a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the final day, to claim medalist honors at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. At 20-under 268 for the week, finished a shot ahead of Jorge Villar, who fired a final-round 66, as well. As that week’s top performer at Estrella del Mar, is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament.

2022 Season

Despite holding PGA TOUR Canada status, did not make a start.

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 1: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status in early April outside Phoenix, finishing T26 at The Wigwam.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was the 2017 Nevada high school individual champion. Playing in weather with wind gusts that at one point reached 60 mph, shot a final-round 75 to win the 4A title at Toiyabe GC representing Bishop Manogue High School.
  • Finished runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Amateur, losing the final match to Tyler Strafaci, 1-down.
  • Picked up his first collegiate victory at the 2018 Ocean Course Invitational, defeating Jackson Suber by a shot.
  • Shared the title at the 2019 Royal Oaks Intercollegiate with Jonathan Yaun, Mac Meissner and Charles Pilon.
  • Made his PGA TOUR debut at his hometown Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada, in 2019. Monday-qualified into the tournament at Montreux G&CC but missed the cut. Made two additional PGA TOUR starts as an amateur, both in 2021, at the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open (missed the cut in both).

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023