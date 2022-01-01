×
John Greco
John Greco

John Greco

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
William Jessup University 2017, Mathematics
College
Sunnyvale, California
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

John Greco
John Greco
United StatesUnited States
John Greco

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

July 19, 1994

Birthday

28

AGE

Sunnyvale, California

Birthplace

Sunnyvale, California

Residence

Single

Family

William Jessup University 2017, Mathematics

College

2017

Turned Pro

$3,415

Career Earnings

Sunnyvale, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Shaved seven strokes off his previous day’s score, shooting a final-round 66 at Estrella del Mar in mid-November to finish eighth and earn membership into the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Shaved seven strokes off his previous day’s score, shooting a final-round 66 at Estrella del Mar in mid-November to finish eighth and earn membership into the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2021 Season

Made his PGA TOUR debut, playing in the Barracuda Championship, where he missed the cut in Santee, California.

2019 Season

Made one PGA TOUR Canada start but didn’t make the cut. Played in his first Korn Ferry Tour tournament, also missing the cut.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2016 California State Intercollegiate hosted by the University of La Verne Golf Invitational at the Diamond Valley Golf Club in Hemet, California. Finished at 1-under for the week.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023