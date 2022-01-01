JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2019

2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2023 Season

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Shaved seven strokes off his previous day’s score, shooting a final-round 66 at Estrella del Mar in mid-November to finish eighth and earn membership into the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2021 Season

Made his PGA TOUR debut, playing in the Barracuda Championship, where he missed the cut in Santee, California.

2019 Season

Made one PGA TOUR Canada start but didn’t make the cut. Played in his first Korn Ferry Tour tournament, also missing the cut.

Amateur Highlights

Won the 2016 California State Intercollegiate hosted by the University of La Verne Golf Invitational at the Diamond Valley Golf Club in Hemet, California. Finished at 1-under for the week.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE