John Greco
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
July 19, 1994
Birthday
28
AGE
Sunnyvale, California
Birthplace
Sunnyvale, California
Residence
Single
Family
William Jessup University 2017, Mathematics
College
2017
Turned Pro
$3,415
Career Earnings
Sunnyvale, CA, United States
City Plays From
2023 Season
2021 Season
Made his PGA TOUR debut, playing in the Barracuda Championship, where he missed the cut in Santee, California.
2019 Season
Made one PGA TOUR Canada start but didn’t make the cut. Played in his first Korn Ferry Tour tournament, also missing the cut.
Amateur Highlights