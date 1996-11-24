|
Roland Massimino
Full Name
mass-uh-MEAN-oh
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
--
--
Weight
November 24, 1996
Birthday
26
AGE
Villanova, Pennsylvania
Birthplace
West Palm Beach, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Kansas State University 2019, Business
College
$19,290
Career Earnings
Lumberville, PA, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making six cuts and recording a pair of top-10s. Finished his season ranked No. 48 in the Totalplay Cup standings to keep his playing privileges for 2023.
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one cut and posted a top-25 result. Won the Dev Series Final in Mexico in October to earn exempt status for the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season.
2020 Season