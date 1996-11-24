JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

2020 PGA TOUR Canada: 2021

International Victories (1)

2021 Dev Series Final

Personal

Is the grandson of Rollie Massimino, the long-time coach at Villanova and College Basketball Hall of Fame member (2013), who led the Wildcats to the 1985 national championship.

Was teammates at Kansas State with current PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Jeremy Gandon.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making six cuts and recording a pair of top-10s. Finished his season ranked No. 48 in the Totalplay Cup standings to keep his playing privileges for 2023.

Needed a strong finish in the final full-field event of the season and got it at Ruitoque G&CC in mid-June. Shot opening and closing 66s and added a pair of 65s to end at 18-under and T10 with Mitchell Meissner, four shots out of the Tommy Cocha-Isidro Benitez playoff. Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Four under-par rounds, including scores of 69-68 on the weekend at Rio Hondo GC in late-March led to a T8 with four others.

Four under-par rounds, including scores of 69-68 on the weekend at Rio Hondo GC in late-March led to a T8 with four others. PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Finished at 3-under for the tournament to T21 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Central Florida in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one cut and posted a top-25 result. Won the Dev Series Final in Mexico in October to earn exempt status for the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season.

In October at El Tigre GC outside Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, began the final round four strokes behind 54-hole leader Jaime López Rivarola after shooting a third-round, 7-over 65. Fired a 66 on the final day and assumed he had earned his card but didn’t know he had a chance at victory. Learned that Rivarola stumbled coming in, the two finishing regulation tied at 16-under. Won the playoff on the second hole with a par to Lopez Rivarola’s double bogey. Victory was his first triumph as a pro in a 72-hole tournament. Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status for the entire 2021-22 season Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T20 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status. Had a hole-in-one in his opening round, on No. 17, on his way to a 3-under 69. It was his first ace in competition.

2020 Season

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Made a birdie on his 72nd hole at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course to secure a T8 and avoid a playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE