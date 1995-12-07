No additional profile information available

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2022

2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Personal

Sister, Lindsay, played college golf at Missouri.

Jobs he has held as he pursues his professional golf career: substitute teacher, delivery driver for both parcels and food.

Uncle Doug Dunakey, his mom's brother, is a former PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour golfer, who was the fourth PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour player to shoot 59 in an official round.

Says his earliest golf memory came in 2000 the Korn Ferry Tour tournament in Omaha. A player's ball hit the cart path near where they were standing, and after he putted out the player gave him the ball.

Played varsity basketball during his junior and senior years at Quincy Senior High School.

Special Interests

Spending time with family and friends, video games, eating at Chipotle

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2023 Season

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished T39 at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Florida in early November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2022 Season

PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Finished at 1-under for the tournament to T28 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Central Florida in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

2020 Season

Missed the cut in his Korn Ferry Tour debut, his lone start on that circuit.

2019 Season

In five PGA TOUR Canada starts, did not make a cut.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Central: Earned PGA TOUR Canada status, finishing T14 in early March.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE