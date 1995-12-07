×
Zachary Burry
Zachary Burry

Zachary Burry

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
26
AGE
Illinois State University 2019, Finance
College
Waterloo, Iowa
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
26
AGE
Illinois State University 2019, Finance
College
Waterloo, Iowa
Birthplace
--
Points Rank
--
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
--
Scoring Average

Odds

See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Zachary Burry
Zachary Burry
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Zachary Burry

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

December 07, 1995

Birthday

26

AGE

Waterloo, Iowa

Birthplace

Quincy, Illinois

Residence

Single

Family

Illinois State University 2019, Finance

College

Appleton, WI, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Personal

  • Sister, Lindsay, played college golf at Missouri.
  • Jobs he has held as he pursues his professional golf career: substitute teacher, delivery driver for both parcels and food.
  • Uncle Doug Dunakey, his mom's brother, is a former PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour golfer, who was the fourth PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour player to shoot 59 in an official round.
  • Says his earliest golf memory came in 2000 the Korn Ferry Tour tournament in Omaha. A player's ball hit the cart path near where they were standing, and after he putted out the player gave him the ball.
  • Played varsity basketball during his junior and senior years at Quincy Senior High School.

Special Interests

  • Spending time with family and friends, video games, eating at Chipotle

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished T39 at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Florida in early November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished T39 at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Florida in early November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2022 Season

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Finished at 1-under for the tournament to T28 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Central Florida in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

2020 Season

Missed the cut in his Korn Ferry Tour debut, his lone start on that circuit.

2019 Season

In five PGA TOUR Canada starts, did not make a cut.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Central: Earned PGA TOUR Canada status, finishing T14 in early March.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023