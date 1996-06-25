×
Daniel O'Rourke
Performance
Daniel O'Rourke

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

June 25, 1996

Birthday

26

AGE

Milford, New Jersey

Birthplace

Milford, New Jersey

Residence

Single

Family

University of Hartford

College

2018

Turned Pro

$2,894

Career Earnings

Milford, NJ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2021

Personal

  • Played high school basketball for Delaware Valley Regional High. During his senior season, he scored 21 points against Bound Brook High.

Special Interests

  • Traveling

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Used a second-round, 6-under 66 to help him to a 10th-place finish at Florida’s Mission Inn Resort and Club, earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Used a second-round, 6-under 66 to help him to a 10th-place finish at Florida’s Mission Inn Resort and Club, earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership.

2021 Season

Played in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making three cuts. Closed the season 98th on the Points List.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: With a closing 65, moved up seven places in the final round to T3 at Callaway Gardens in Georgia in mid-April. After starting with a bogey on the first hole, birdied six holes for the day to finish 5-under, marking his best round of the tournament and earning exempt status on PGA TOUR Canada.

2019 Season

Appeared in a single PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, missing the cut.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Brazil: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T26 in Brazil.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2021
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023