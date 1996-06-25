|
Daniel O'Rourke
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
June 25, 1996
Birthday
26
AGE
Milford, New Jersey
Birthplace
Milford, New Jersey
Residence
Single
Family
University of Hartford
College
2018
Turned Pro
$2,894
Career Earnings
Milford, NJ, United States
City Plays From
2023 Season
2021 Season
Played in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making three cuts. Closed the season 98th on the Points List.
2019 Season
Appeared in a single PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, missing the cut.