Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Series-China (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (1)

2019 Season

Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO

Personal

Earliest golf memory was playing in a parent-child golf tournament with his grandmother.

Says Royal Liverpool GC is the favorite course he's played.

Is a fan of LeBron James and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Uses a Popeye headcover.

Calls the Manchester United-Sunderland match he attended the best sporting event he's ever seen. It was also his first soccer match.

Grew up on a farm in Elon.

His grandmother, Helen Hartman, was the first woman to play in the Greater Greensboro Open, now the Wyndham Championship.

2021 Season

Saw action in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut and turned in a top-20 showing. Following the Korn Ferry Tour season, played in two Forme Tour tournaments, making one cut. Finished the season tied for 153rd on the Points List.

2019 Season

In his rookie season, made his presence felt early in the year when he won for the first time. Added three additional top-10s to finish fifth on the Order of Merit, picking up Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time.

Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Turned in another solid performance, coming up just short at Los Inkas GC in mid-October. Opened 69-67-65 but was still four shots behind 54-hole leader Justin Suh. Got to 19-under through 14 holes Sunday, but three pars and a late bogey ended his chances of winning. Finished a stroke behind winner Leandro Marelli.

Went 2-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Evan Harmeling and Jorge Fernandez-Valdes before falling to Chase Hanna in the third round. 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: A week after winning for the first time, was back in contention, this time in Cordoba. Was one of only five players with four rounds at par or better at Cordoba GC on his way to a solo-sixth performance. Shot a third-round 65 and was only three shots behind leader Russell Budd with 18 holes to play. Shot a final-round 70 during a roller-coaster back nine, that included a birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie run that ostensibly ended his chances.

Earned Mackenzie Tour conditional status for the first half of the season, finishing T39 at Mission Inn Club and Resort. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status in January in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Shot rounds of 70-70-71-74 to T12 with three others at Mission Inn.

