JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
PGA TOUR Canada: 2020
Personal
- Loves listening to podcasts, especially when traveling. Joe Rogan Experience is his favorite.
- Has been skiing his entire life. Would love to ski on various mountains around the world.
- Best golf memory is spending time with Arnold Palmer about a year before he passed away. Admired that Mr. Palmer treated everyone with great respect and made everyone around him feel like his friend.
- Earliest golf memory was playing golf with his father, grandfather and brother at age four at Westchase GC in Tampa, Fla.
- When marking his ball, the coin must be heads up, but when moving his mark, it must be tail's up.
Special Interests
- Skiing, NHL20 on Xbox, hockey
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished at 4-under at Florida’s Mission Inn Resort and Club in early November to T12 with four others. Played off for the 12th and final exempt spot but lost in a playoff to Skyler Finnell and accepted conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.
Career Highlights
2023 Season
2021 Season
In three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances, did not make a cut. Made no Forme Tour starts.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T24 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Forme Tour status.
2020 Season
Played in five LOCALiQ Series tournaments without making a cut.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status, finishing T20 at TPC San Antonio.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Opened and closed with a pair of 70s at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course in January to finish T6 with two others. Is exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Amateur Highlights
- Was Pennsylvania state 3A runner-up in high school in 2011 and 2012.
