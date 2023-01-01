JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2021

2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Additional Victories (1)

2018 Tennessee State Open

Personal

Is proud of his family of lawyers, artists and creators. Admires them because he says all of them have a sense of humor.

Likes music, especially country. Plays the guitar casually.

Loves to be in nature, especially on a lake or in the forest.

Favorite golf memory is seeing The Presidents Cup in Montreal in 2007 and watching Mike Weir win his match against Tiger Woods.

Loves quiet time to read the news and books. Currently has a pile of books he wants to read.

Special Interests

Tennis, psychology, politics, world affairs

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Shaved eight strokes off his previous day’s score, shooting a final-round 68 at the weather-shortened, hurricane-delayed tournament at the CC of Ocala in Central Florida. Finished T11 with three others then claimed one of the final two spots in a playoff. Emerged with Paul DiFranco, knocking out John Murdock and Briggs Duce.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

2022 Season

Saw action in all 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend in eight of those starts. Enjoyed a pair of top-10s and qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship, closing the season No. 22 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

GolfBC Championship: Four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round, 6-under 65, led to a T8 with fellow Canadian Étienne Papineau, and American Jake Knapp in early September at Gallagher’s Canyon GC in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist: Was solid all week at Uplands GC for the PGA TOUR Canada season-opener. Was bogey-free in the final round on his way to a 4-under 66 to finish alone in fourth, two shots out of the Scott Stevens-Jake Knapp playoff.

2021 Season

Had a runner-up finish—his lone top-10 of the season—on the Forme Tour, closing the campaign 20th on the Points List.

Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: In his Forme Tour debut, playing on a sponsor’s exemption, began the final round at Bolingbrook GC seven shots behind leader Mac Meissner. On his second stroke of the day, holed out from the fairway for eagle. Eventually cut Meissner’s lead to two before he eventually settled for a second-place finish, three shots short of Meissner. Was the only player in the field to record four consecutive sub-70 rounds, and the finish earned him a start in the next tournament.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: Finished 4-under for the week, good for a T10 at Callaway Gardens in early April. Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2020 Season

His three top-10s in four Canada Life Series tournaments led to a sixth-place position on the final points list.

Canada Life Series Championship at TPC Toronto (Canada Life Series): Third top-10 of the campaign came in the Series’ closing tournament. Opened with a 7-under 64 that left him two shots behind amateur Laurent Desmarchais through 18 holes. Followed with a 67-69 finish to end the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s Heathlands Course T4 with Blair Bursey, four strokes behind Desmarchais.

Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course (Canada Life Series): Picked up his second Canada Life Series top-10 of the campaign when he T9 in early September in Caledon, Ontario.

Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Valley Course (Canada Life Series): Began the final round well outside the top 10 but turned in a 7-under 64 on the last day to move into a T2 with Albert Pistorius, a distant eight shots behind winner Yi Cao in the Canada Life Series' second tournament. His 64, the best score of the week, earned him a cash bonus that came courtesy of a consortium of current and former PGA TOUR players from Canada.

Amateur Highlights

Won the 2018 Tennessee State Open at The Grove, posting rounds of 65-68 over his final 36 holes in the 54-hole event to coast past Lipscomb University's Eric Ansett by six shots.

Played in four 2019 PGA TOUR Canada events, making one cut. Shot eight of his 10 rounds under-par.

Reached as high as No. 24 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Won the 2018 Grant Clements Memorial Tournament at New Zealand’s Mount Maunganui GC, finishing regulation tied with Matthew Mclean then prevailing in a playoff.

In Argentina, at Los Lagartos CC, picked up a victory at the Juan Carlos Tailhade Tournament International Cup. Shot a final-round 66 to edge Brazil’s Herik Machado by two shots.

Played in the 2018 and 2019 RBC Canadian Opens, missing the cut in both.

Was an All-Conference USA first-team selection in 2017 after transferring from Division II St. Leo. As a junior at St. Leo, was a Ping third-team All-American pick and a CoSIDA academic All-American as well as a member of the Ping Division II All-South Region team.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE