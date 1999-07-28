|
Max Sekulic
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
174 lbs
79 kg
Weight
July 28, 1999
Birthday
23
AGE
Rycroft, Alberta, Canada
Birthplace
Rycroft, Alberta, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
Washington State University 2022, Social Sciences
College
2022
Turned Pro
sek-YOU-letch
Korn Ferry Alum
$2,257
Career Earnings
Rycroft, AB, Canada
City Plays From
2023 Season
2022 Season
Played in his first PGA TOUR tournament, missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. Made two cuts in five PGA TOUR Canada appearances. Did not play any tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Amateur Highlights