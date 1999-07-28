×
Max Sekulic
Max Sekulic

Max Sekulic

CanadaCanada
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
174 lbs
79 kg
Weight
23
AGE
2022
Turned Pro
Washington State University 2022, Social Sciences
College
Rycroft, Alberta, Canada
Birthplace
87
Totalplay Cup Rank
13
Totalplay Cup Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.38
Scoring Average

Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Special Interests

  • Playing hockey, basketball

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Was par or better all four days at Estrella del Mar in mid-November, including a pair of 3-under 69s to close. Finished T11 with Kaylor Seger to lock up one of the final two full PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cards for the first half of the season.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Was par or better all four days at Estrella del Mar in mid-November, including a pair of 3-under 69s to close. Finished T11 with Kaylor Seger to lock up one of the final two full PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cards for the first half of the season.

2022 Season

Played in his first PGA TOUR tournament, missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. Made two cuts in five PGA TOUR Canada appearances. Did not play any tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Amateur Highlights

  • Made his PGA TOUR Canada debut, playing in the 2018 Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open.
  • Began his college career at Grand Canyon University before transferring to Washington State in Pullman, Washington. He as an honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference selection his last two seasons.

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023