JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2018

2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

2019 Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (1)

2019 Season

Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship

Personal

Has a golden retriever named Reese.

Loves taste-testing tacos and surfing. Wants to own his own coffee/taco shop one day.

His wife drove him to school growing up because he was friends with her sister. Seven years later on the night before Thanksgiving in 2016, they met out at a bar and the rest is history.

Earliest golf memory is playing with his brother at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Gainesville, Florida when he was 7.

Always has the same breakfast every day of competition.

Not a lot of people know his brother is 8 years older than him and his sister is 21 years older.

Special Interests

Surfing

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making three cuts and posting a pair of top-10s. Ended his year ranked No. 31 in the Totalplay Cup standings to retain his playing privileges for 2023. Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making 10 cuts that led to a 115th-place points-list finish.

Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo: Playing in the second-to-last group at Sport Frances GC in mid-December appeared out of contention with five holes to play and stuck in neutral, at 10-under after six consecutive pars. Made a birdie at the par-4 14th then added another birdie at the 16 and an eagle at the 17th to move to 14-under. Couldn’t birdie the closing par-5 but still posted the clubhouse lead. Watched as Alan Wagner finished birdie-birdie to secure the title. It was his best PGA TOUR Latinoamerica finish since his win at the 2019 Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship in Brazil.

Playing in the second-to-last group at Sport Frances GC in mid-December appeared out of contention with five holes to play and stuck in neutral, at 10-under after six consecutive pars. Made a birdie at the par-4 14th then added another birdie at the 16 and an eagle at the 17th to move to 14-under. Couldn’t birdie the closing par-5 but still posted the clubhouse lead. Watched as Alan Wagner finished birdie-birdie to secure the title. It was his best PGA TOUR Latinoamerica finish since his win at the 2019 Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship in Brazil. 115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro: Was par or better all four days at Nordelta GC in Buenos Aires in December to T4 with five others, four shots behind winner Jorge Fernández-Valdés in Argentina’s national open.

2021 Season

Played his entire year on the Korn Ferry Tour, making 13 cuts in 19 starts. Had a trio of top-25 showings to finish 95th on the Points List.

2020 Season

Made six Korn Ferry Tour cuts in 16 total starts. Enjoyed two top-10 finishes to close the year 102nd on the points list.

Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded back-to-back 66s on the weekend en route to finish T5 at 13-under 267 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.

Carded back-to-back 66s on the weekend en route to finish T5 at 13-under 267 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth. LECOM Suncoast Classic: Making his Korn Ferry Tour debut after Monday Qualifying into the LECOM Suncoast Classic, carded weekend rounds of 65-67 to finish T4 at 20-under 268.

2019 Season

Only recorded two top-10s all season, but one of those was a win. Final top-10 came in the season-ending event that led to a No. 14 position on the Order of Merit.

Shell Championship: Finished T10 at the season-ending event at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course, thanks to a pair of 68s to open the event.

Finished T10 at the season-ending event at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course, thanks to a pair of 68s to open the event. Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Opened with a 2-under 69 at São Paulo GC then shot a career-best 61 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead. Played stellar golf the rest of the way, holding the 54-hole lead and coming from behind on the back nine Sunday, making two late birdies—on Nos. 16 and 17—to pass Augusto Nunez. Held on despite a bogey on No. 18 to win his first professional title. Was planning on heading back to the U.S. to play in the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, but the win allowed him to remain in Latin America for the remainder of the season.

Opened with a 2-under 69 at São Paulo GC then shot a career-best 61 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead. Played stellar golf the rest of the way, holding the 54-hole lead and coming from behind on the back nine Sunday, making two late birdies—on Nos. 16 and 17—to pass Augusto Nunez. Held on despite a bogey on No. 18 to win his first professional title. Was planning on heading back to the U.S. to play in the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, but the win allowed him to remain in Latin America for the remainder of the season. CoBank Colorado Open: Had a solid showing in Denver in late-July. Shot rounds of 69-64-72-66 to T4 with fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Tom Whitney, Christopher Petefish and Ryan McCormick, at 17-under.

Had a solid showing in Denver in late-July. Shot rounds of 69-64-72-66 to T4 with fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Tom Whitney, Christopher Petefish and Ryan McCormick, at 17-under. Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Jared Wolfe, 2 and 1.

Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Jared Wolfe, 2 and 1. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Had a strong tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., in mid-January. Had four par-or-better rounds–including three under-par scores–to finish T2 with Dawson Armstrong, a stroke behind winner Neal Ajubita. Performance earned him a full exemption through the season's first half.

2018 Season

Played a full season on the Mackenzie Tour after finishing T5 at the Canada Qualifying Tournament. Had a disappointing first season, missing seven cuts in 10 starts, all three of his made cuts resulting in T28s.

Amateur Highlights

Played collegiately for four seasons at University of West Florida (2014-18), winning individual national title at the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships and the 2017 Division II Jack Nicklaus Award, presented to the top Division II golfer.

Became the first NCAA Division II player to win the overall Golfstat Cup with his 68.76 scoring average for the 2016-17 season.

Finished his collegiate career with 12 career wins and was co-medalist in another, in addition to being a three-time All-America First Team selection (2016, 2017, 2018), a 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team honoree, and three-time Gulf South Conference Player of the Year (2016, 2017, 2018).

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE