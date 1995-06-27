|
John Clare
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
145 lbs
66 kg
Weight
June 27, 1995
Birthday
27
AGE
Syracuse, New York
Birthplace
Tampa, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Le Moyne College 2017, Criminology
College
2017
Turned Pro
$1,798
Career Earnings
Camillus, NY, United States
City Plays From
2023 Season
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one of three cuts and turned in a top-25 performance.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 136th on the points list.
Amateur Highlights