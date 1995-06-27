JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

2020 PGA TOUR Canada: 2021

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished T18 with Mason Lenhart at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Florida in early November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished T18 with Mason Lenhart at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Florida in early November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one of three cuts and turned in a top-25 performance.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Began the final round at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course outside of the top six but went out on the final day and shot a 6-under 66 to T4 with Jake Scott and amateur Saptak Talwar, securing the final full playing spots for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season. Was par or better all four days.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 136th on the points list.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Finished T8 at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course to avoid a playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season.

Amateur Highlights

Was named 2017 LeMoyne College Athlete of the Year.

Was a two-time NCAA Division 2 All-American (2016 and 2017).

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE