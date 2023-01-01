JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2018

2018 Korn Ferry Tour: 2022

2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Additional Victories (1)

2020 Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series)

Personal

Enjoys hockey and bowling.

Played high school ice hockey at Lakeville South in Minnesota. One of his teammates was Justin Kloos, who played collegiately at Minnesota and spent time in the NHL before signing with a KHL franchise in Russia.

Originally wanted to pursue professional hockey before changing his focus to golf during senior year in high school.

Worked as a package delivery service driver helper for two years, ending in 2015.

Volunteered as a food packager at Feed My Starving Children.

Favorite memory as a golf fan was the 2009 PGA Championship, when Y.E. Yang defeated Tiger Woods.

His uncle, Andy Doeden, played a Korn Ferry Tour season in 2004, finishing 157th on the money list with one top-25 in 21 starts.

Special Interests

Fishing, music, stock market

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Shot rounds of 70-71 over his final 36 holes at the weather-shortened, hurricane-delayed tournament at the CC of Ocala in Central Florida to finish alone in fourth, two shots out of the David Laskin-Eddy Lai playoff that Laskin won.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

2022 Season

Made starts in all 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend seven times while posting a pair of top-15s. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and ended the season No. 44 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

Saw action in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making four cuts and recording two top-10s. Closed the season 27th on the Points List.

Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Began the final round six shots behind 54-hole leader Mac Meissner. Never was able to put any serious pressure on Meissner, his last birdie of the tournament coming at No. 7. Made a late double bogey, on No. 15, to shoot an even-par 72 that left him T4 with Jake Scott.

Began the final round six shots behind 54-hole leader Mac Meissner. Never was able to put any serious pressure on Meissner, his last birdie of the tournament coming at No. 7. Made a late double bogey, on No. 15, to shoot an even-par 72 that left him T4 with Jake Scott. Auburn University Club Invitational: Had the low score of the day in the final round, tying him for low round of the tournament, as well, as he fired a 10-under 62 to record his first top-10 of the season. Played his final 25 holes at Auburn University Club in early July bogey-free and moved up 17 spots on the leaderboard on the final day, into a T3 with four others.

2020 Season

Saved his best for late in the season, with a win outside Fort Lauderdale. Played in an additional seven LOCALiQ Series tournaments and eventually finished seventh on the final points list. In his PGA TOUR debut, missed the cut in Puerto Rico.

Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Fired three consecutive 67s at The Club at Weston Hills in early October to come from behind on the final day to win by two strokes over Andreas Halvorsen. Began the final round trailing by three shots and was only even-par through his first eight holes. Made a 25-foot birdie putt from just off the green on No. 9, a birdie that propelled him over his final nine holes. Made three more birdies, including the 10-foot putt at No. 16 that ultimately gave him a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. With a one-shot lead on the par-5 18th, laid up and then hit his third-shot approach to six feet from the pin. Made that for birdie, earning 500 points for the title. In addition, pocketed $20,000, an additional $4,000 more than the traditional winner’s share because of an elevated purse.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 PGA TOUR Canada events, making six cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 36 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Holed out from the fairway on the 12th hole Sunday and followed it up with two more birdies to sign for a 69, his fourth sub-70 round of the week at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Finished the week T7.

Holed out from the fairway on the 12th hole Sunday and followed it up with two more birdies to sign for a 69, his fourth sub-70 round of the week at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Finished the week T7. Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Carded a second-round, bogey-free 62, never going more than a three-hole stretch without making birdie. Fired 68 in each of his other three rounds to finish T3,

2018 Season

Made five cuts in 11 PGA TOUR Canada starts, including two top-25 finishes, ending the year in 66th spot on the Order of Merit.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Qualified for the PGA TOUR Canada with a T2 finish at Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Shot a final-round 67 to gain fully exempt status on Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Played his first two collegiate seasons at Cardinal Stritch College, where he was named an NAIA All-American and won six tournaments. He transferred the University of Minnesota and completed his college career across the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Was a 2017 Ping All-Midwest Region selection after recording the fourth-best single-season scoring average in school history (71.79).

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE