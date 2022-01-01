JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

2018 PGA TOUR Canada: 2021

Additional Victories (3)

2016 Massachusetts Open

Massachusetts Open 2017 Masschusetts Open

Masschusetts Open 2018 Massachusetts Open

Special Interests

Running, hunting, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2023 Season

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Finished T20 at the CC of Ocala in Central Florida in November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2021 Season

Played in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making four cuts and posting two top-25s. Finished the season 63rd on the Points List.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Was the only player in the field at The Club at Weston Hills to record four rounds in the 60s (68-69-67-69) in late-February in South Florida. His steady play earned him Mackenzie Tour status for the first half of the season as he finished T2 with Jeremy Gandon and Gavin Hall, three shots behind winner Camilo Aguado.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 36th on the points list.

Fired a pair of 68s in the third and final rounds at Estrella del Mar in late-March to T9 with four others. Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): On the strength of a final 36 of 65-68, overcame an opening, 1-over 72 to finish at 11-under and T7 with seven others at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale in October.

2019 Season

Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made five cuts and posted one top-10 to finish No. 65 on the Order of Merit.

Neuquen Argentina Classic: Had a disappointing, even-par 72 in the third round after a 69-67 start. Recovered with a 3-under 69 on the final day at Chapelco GC to T7 with Ryan Baca and Otto Black.

2018 Season

At the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history, lost his first-round match to Nicolo Galletti, 3 and 2. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T7 finish at the U.S. Q-School.

2017 Season

Massachusetts Open: Shot 7-under 209 for a two-stroke victory at the 108th playing of the event held at TGC at Sacconnessett. It was his second consecutive win in the 54-hole event.

2016 Season

Massachusetts Open: Defeated Mark Stevens in a three-hole aggregate playoff to claim the title of the 107th playing of the tournament, at Worcester CC.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE