|
Jason Thresher
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
August 25, 1988
Birthday
34
AGE
Hartford, Connecticut
Birthplace
Single
Family
Bryant University (2010, Accounting)
College
2012
Turned Pro
$42,454
Career Earnings
West Suffield, CT, United States
City Plays From
2023 Season
2021 Season
Played in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making four cuts and posting two top-25s. Finished the season 63rd on the Points List.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 36th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made five cuts and posted one top-10 to finish No. 65 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
2017 Season
2016 Season