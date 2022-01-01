JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2017

2017 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

2018 Korn Ferry Tour: 2022

Personal

Always marks his ball with a tails-up quarter.

Co-founded the Pros Fore Pros Tour to provide mini-tour golfers with competitive events while pursuing Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifying.

Special Interests

Playing and watching all sports, cooking and eating, spending time with friends and family, his dogs

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished at 4-under at Florida’s Mission Inn Resort and Club in early November to T12 with four others. Played off for the 12th and final exempt spot, knocking out Tom Nettles, Gabriel Lench and Griffin Barela early and then defeating Toni Hakula on the fourth playoff hole for the final exempt position for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

2022 Season

Appeared in one Korn Ferry Tour tournament, missing the cut.

2021 Season

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Finished 3-under for the week, good for a T24 at The Wigwam’s Golf Couse in early April. Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2019 Season

In five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, made only one cut and finished the campaign No. 200 on the Order of Merit.

Molino Cañuelas Championship: Had the second double eagle of the season, in the second round on No. 5 at Canuelas GC. Shot a 2-under 70 but missed the cut.

2018 Season

Made half of the cuts in his 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts. Recorded two top-10s and finished 32nd on the Order of Merit.

Bupa Match Play: Went 3-1 in his four matches in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June, defeating Maxi Godoy (2 and 1) in the first round, beating Andreas Halvorsen (3 and 1) in the second round and taking out Clodomiro Carranza in the round of 16 before finally falling in the quarterfinals to Santiago Gómez, 4 and 2.

Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Was one of only three players to post three rounds in the 60s at La Reunion Resort. That performance led to a three-way T2. Finished four strokes behind champion Ben Polland.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T8 in Argentina.

2017 Season

In 10 PGA TOUR Canada starts, made two cuts to close the year No. 143 on the Order of Merit.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Santee, CA: Secured PGA TOUR Canada status with a T17 in Santee, California.

Amateur Highlights

Won the 2011 AJGA Junior at Centennial in Medford, Oregon.

Was the No. 1 player on his high school team that finished second in the California state tournament.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE