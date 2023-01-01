|
Raoul Ménard
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
March 14, 1992
Birthday
30
AGE
Ange-Gardien, Quebec City, Canada
Birthplace
Ange-Gardien, Quebec City, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
University of North Carolina-Charlotte 2015, Marketing
College
2015
Turned Pro
$6,304
Career Earnings
Ange-Gardien, QC, Canada
City Plays From
2023 Season
2022 Season
2021 Season
In limited action—two tournaments—won once, leaving him eighth on the final Points List. Will receive one sponsor’s exemption into a 2022 Mackenzie Tour tournament.
2020 Season
Closed the Canada Life Series campaign No. 11 on the points list. Had one top-10 performance.
2019 Season
Played in only one official PGA TOUR Canada tournament. Finished 186th on the final Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Made no PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR In 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances.
2017 Season
Played in nine PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, making three cuts and placing 111th on the final Order of Merit.
2016 Season
2015 Season
Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR Canada start.
2013 Season
Amateur Highlights