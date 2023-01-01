No additional profile information available

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

2016 PGA TOUR Canada: 2021

Additional Victories (1)

2021 Elk Ridge Open (MT)

Special Interests

Reading, beach, hiking

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2023 Season

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished T25 at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Florida in early November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2022 Season

PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Had four rounds at par or better at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Central Florida to T15 with Niclas Weiland, Saptak Talwar and Baylor Payne, good for conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

2021 Season

In limited action—two tournaments—won once, leaving him eighth on the final Points List. Will receive one sponsor’s exemption into a 2022 Mackenzie Tour tournament.

In his Mackenzie Tour season debut, in Saskatchewan, opened with a 3-under 67 to take a share of the first-round lead in the 54-hole event. Took control of the tournament with a second-round, 6-under 65 that gave him a five-shot lead with 18 holes to play. Overcame a shaky start, with a 3-over start to his final round, with bogeys on Nos. 1, 3 and 4, to go 4-under the rest of the way, shooting a 69 to defeat Sebastian Szirmak by four strokes. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T24 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2020 Season

Closed the Canada Life Series campaign No. 11 on the points list. Had one top-10 performance.

Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Mountain Course (Canada Life Series): Enjoyed three par-or-better rounds in the Canada Life Series inaugural event at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. Final-round, 3-under 68 left him T3 with Yi Cao and Derek Gillespie, four shots short of winner Evan Holmes.

2019 Season

Played in only one official PGA TOUR Canada tournament. Finished 186th on the final Order of Merit.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-CANADA: Finished T21 in Courtenay, British Columbia, in early May to pick up conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

2018 Season

Made no PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR In 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: With a T35 performance in Florida, earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

With a T35 performance in Florida, earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership, finishing T39 in Bogota.

2017 Season

Played in nine PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, making three cuts and placing 111th on the final Order of Merit.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-San Jacinto, CA: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status by shooting a final-round 66 at Soboba Springs CC to finish 25 in mid-March in California.

2016 Season

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T13 finish at the Buenos Aires, Argentina Q-School in January.

2015 Season

Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR Canada start.

2013 Season

Cape Breton Celtic Classic: Missed the cut at the Cape Breton Classic in his first career start on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.

Amateur Highlights

Was a back-to-back Atlantic 10 Conference individual champion, capturing Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013. Became the second player in conference history to pull off the feat.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE