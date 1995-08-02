Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit or 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit / Finishers 76-100 in 2020-21 Regular Season Standings / Additional Qualifying Tournament Finishers (thru 2022)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

2018 Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (1)

2018 Season

Puerto Plata DR Open

National Teams

2016 Eisenhower Trophy

Personal

If not a golfer, says he would be an agronomist.

Made his first hole-in-one at age 15, an experience that is still his favorite golf memory.

Favorite course he has played is St. Andrews GC's Old Course in Scotland.

Lionel Messi is his favorite athlete.

Special Interests

Agronomy

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Bupa Tour Championship: A late bogey Sunday at No. 16 at PGA Riviera Maya hurt his chances as he shot a final-round 72. Still managed a T2 with Manav Shah, two strokes shy of winner Jesus Montenegro. Joined Montenegro as one of two players to shoot four scores of par or better for the week.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Made 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances, making it to the weekend eight times and recording two top-10s. Ended his season ranked No. 23 in the Totalplay Cup standings to retain his playing privileges for 2023.

Bupa Tour Championship: A late bogey Sunday at No. 16 at PGA Riviera Maya hurt his chances as he shot a final-round 72. Still managed a T2 with Manav Shah, two strokes shy of winner Jesus Montenegro. Joined Montenegro as one of two players to shoot four scores of par or better for the week.

2021 Season

Appeared in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making six cuts with one top-10, a runner-up performance. Finished the year 10th on the final Points List.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 42nd on the points list.

Shell Open: Was one of three players to post four sub-70 rounds at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to finish alone in second, two shots behind winner MJ Maguire in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s restart to its season. Had a best-of-the-day 65 on the final day and pulled to within one shot of Maguire with two holes to play after beginning the day four shots behind. Bogey at No. 17 when he couldn’t get up and down after missing the green was his undoing.

Was one of three players to post four sub-70 rounds at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to finish alone in second, two shots behind winner MJ Maguire in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s restart to its season. Had a best-of-the-day 65 on the final day and pulled to within one shot of Maguire with two holes to play after beginning the day four shots behind. Bogey at No. 17 when he couldn’t get up and down after missing the green was his undoing. The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Made an early run on the final day in Auburn. Began the last round at 8-under but made birdies on four of his first six holes to get to 12-under. Played his final 12 holes in 1-under to still secure the top-10, a T10 with Peter Creighton and Eric Ansett.

Made an early run on the final day in Auburn. Began the last round at 8-under but made birdies on four of his first six holes to get to 12-under. Played his final 12 holes in 1-under to still secure the top-10, a T10 with Peter Creighton and Eric Ansett. Abierto del Sur: Finished fourth at 11-under at Mar del Plata GC in late-January, three shots behind winner Jorge Fernández-Valdés at the 102nd playing of the tournament.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 102 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T7 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. Added nine PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, most coming at the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season. Made seven cuts and four top-10s and finished 21st on the Order of Merit.

Shell Championship: Continued his late-season solid play, with a sixth-place performance at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course outside Miami in early December. His second-round, 8-under 63 was the low round of the tournament.

Continued his late-season solid play, with a sixth-place performance at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course outside Miami in early December. His second-round, 8-under 63 was the low round of the tournament. Neuquen Argentina Classic: Used four under-par rounds at Chapelco GC to finish solid third in his native-country event. Had a share of the lead on the back nine Sunday before a bogey on No. 13 and nothing but pars the rest of the way left him at 14-under and two shots out of the Puma Dominguez-Tom Whitney playoff that Dominguez won.

Used four under-par rounds at Chapelco GC to finish solid third in his native-country event. Had a share of the lead on the back nine Sunday before a bogey on No. 13 and nothing but pars the rest of the way left him at 14-under and two shots out of the Puma Dominguez-Tom Whitney playoff that Dominguez won. Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Battled Justin Suh through 54 holes and entered the final day a shot off the lead. Had two pars, two birdies and two bogeys in his first six holes and never gained any momentum. Added four more bogeys, including two on Nos. 17 and 18, to drop into solo third, two shots behind winner Leandro Marelli.

Battled Justin Suh through 54 holes and entered the final day a shot off the lead. Had two pars, two birdies and two bogeys in his first six holes and never gained any momentum. Added four more bogeys, including two on Nos. 17 and 18, to drop into solo third, two shots behind winner Leandro Marelli. 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Earned his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10 of the campaign, shooting opening and closing 67s, along with a third-round 65 to T7 in Brazil’s national open.

Earned his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10 of the campaign, shooting opening and closing 67s, along with a third-round 65 to T7 in Brazil’s national open. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Fired four rounds under-par en route to a T7 finish in Springfield.

2018 Season

Finished No. 6 on the Order of Merit after a strong season that saw him card his first professional victory. It was the highlight of a consistent year, where he made 13 of 17 cuts along with five top-10 finishes and 10 top-25 showings. Finished the year sixth on the Order of Merit.

65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Continued his solid season with another top-10, this time in Brazil's national open. Used a second-round 63 and three other under-par rounds to T9 with four others at Fazenda Boa Vista.

Continued his solid season with another top-10, this time in Brazil's national open. Used a second-round 63 and three other under-par rounds to T9 with four others at Fazenda Boa Vista. Bupa Match Play: At the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history, entered the tournament as the third seed. Advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating Santiago Castilla and Hernán Borja before falling to No. 51 Charlie Bull on Saturday.

At the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history, entered the tournament as the third seed. Advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating Santiago Castilla and Hernán Borja before falling to No. 51 Charlie Bull on Saturday. Puerto Plata DR Open: Broke through in a huge way, winning for the first time as a pro. In only his seventh professional tournament, opened 66-64 at Playa Dorada GC. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with MJ Maguire. Took control of the tournament with a third-round, 4-under 67, taking a three-shot advantage into the final round. Never wavered Sunday, playing bogey-free golf and recording six birdies for the 65 and a six-stroke win over Maguire.

Broke through in a huge way, winning for the first time as a pro. In only his seventh professional tournament, opened 66-64 at Playa Dorada GC. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with MJ Maguire. Took control of the tournament with a third-round, 4-under 67, taking a three-shot advantage into the final round. Never wavered Sunday, playing bogey-free golf and recording six birdies for the 65 and a six-stroke win over Maguire. Molino Cañuelas Championship: Enjoyed his first top-10 finish when he T3 at the weather-shortened event. A 65 in the third and final round left him tied with Alexandre Rocha, a stroke out of the Thomas Baik-Matt Gilchrest playoff that Baik won.

Enjoyed his first top-10 finish when he T3 at the weather-shortened event. A 65 in the third and final round left him tied with Alexandre Rocha, a stroke out of the Thomas Baik-Matt Gilchrest playoff that Baik won. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Qualified for the 2018 season while still an amateur by shooting rounds of 72-70-70-67, good enough for a T5.

Amateur Highlights

Claimed low-amateur honors with a T5 finish at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's 112th VISA Open de Argentina in Buenos Aires. Claimed the Pereyra Iraola Cup that goes to the low amateur. It was his fourth appearance in the tournament and his first made cut.

Finished fourth at the 2017 Links Trophy at St. Andrews' Old Course.

Was No. 1 on the Argentine Amateur Ranking at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season.

Played for Team Argentina that finished sixth at the 2016 World Amateur Team Championship in Mexico. Also played for the Argentine team at the Copa Los Andes.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE