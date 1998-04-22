×
Jorge Villar
Jorge Villar

Jorge Villar

MexicoMexico
21
Totalplay Cup Rank
123
Totalplay Cup Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
71.25
71.25
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

No additional profile information available

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CANADA (0-1)

  • 2022 Lost to Wilson Bateman, Joe Highsmith, ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton

Special Interests

  • F1, soccer, running, tennis

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Neuquen Argentina Classic: Was under-par all four days at Chapelco Golf & Resort in mid-December, shooting a pair of 1-under 71s over his final 36 holes to T6 with Joel Thelen, Alejandro Tosti and Dalan Refioglu.
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Shot scores of 70-64-69-66 for a 19-under 269 at in Mexico in mid-November to finish second and secure eligibility to play all tournaments in the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

  • Neuquen Argentina Classic: Was under-par all four days at Chapelco Golf & Resort in mid-December, shooting a pair of 1-under 71s over his final 36 holes to T6 with Joel Thelen, Alejandro Tosti and Dalan Refioglu.
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Shot scores of 70-64-69-66 for a 19-under 269 at in Mexico in mid-November to finish second and secure eligibility to play all tournaments in the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule.

2022 Season

In nine PGA TOUR Canada appearances, made five cuts that included one top-five, a playoff loss in the season’s second tournament. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and finished 31 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

  • ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton: Finished regulation in mid-June tied with Wil Bateman and Joe Highsmith, at 19-under. In the sudden-death playoff at Edmonton Petroleum G&CC’s 18th hole, all three players made birdie on the par-5. The trio returned to No. 18, and this time Bateman ended the playoff by chipping in for eagle. Finished T2 with Highsmith. Still had a stellar week, opening with a 4-under 67 then reeling off three consecutive 66s.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 3: Went 67-68 over his final 36 holes to finish regulation T9 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington. Entered a playoff with three others for the final exempt position but didn’t advance. Earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2021 Space Coast Collegiate Championship in Florida, posting a pair of 70s to close allowing him to edge Lucas Cena by two shots.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023