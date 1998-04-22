|
Jorge Villar
Full Name
HOR-hey
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
April 22, 1998
Birthday
24
AGE
Miami, Florida
Birthplace
Miami, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Lynn University
College
2021
Turned Pro
$34,846
Career Earnings
Puebla, Mexico, Mexico
City Plays From
PGA TOUR CANADA (0-1)
2023 Season
2022 Season
In nine PGA TOUR Canada appearances, made five cuts that included one top-five, a playoff loss in the season’s second tournament. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and finished 31 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
Amateur Highlights