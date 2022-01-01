No additional profile information available

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

Personal

Although he is a U.S. citizen, says that not many people know he is Nicaraguan, as well

His younger brother, Sean, is a professional tennis coach

Played three years of varsity water polo in high school.

Loves tropical vibes, and his favorite places are Hawaii, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.

Uncle Bryan Gorman played on the PGA TOUR in the 1990s, a full member in 1996. He also made 34 career Korn Ferry Tour starts between 1992 and 1997.

Caddied for Martin Trainer during Trainer's first career PGA TOUR win at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open.

Favorite athletes are Adam Scott, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. Favorite sports teams are the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Diego Padres.

Earliest golf memory was hitting a cut-down 7-iron and a persimmon wood at age three at his local driving range.

Vividly remembers at age 12 seeing for the first time Tiger Woods playing in the 2012 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines GC.

Torrey Pines South is his favorite golf course to play

Likes to wear his socks inside out

Slightly Stoopid is his favorite band, "Braveheart," "Forrest Gump" and "Caddyshack" are his favorite movies, Lone Survivor is his favorite book, and he favors Japanese and Chinese food.

Adam Scott, Tiger Woods and Denzel Washington would round out his dream foursome.

His bucket list includes playing in the Masters, skydiving and traveling to Bora Bora.

His favorite quote is Bob Marley's "Live the life you love, love the life you live."

Special Interests

Water polo, traveling

Career Highlights

2023 Season

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Three sub-par rounds at Estrella del Mar in mid-November led to a T17 finish, good for conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2022 Season

Did not make any PGA TOUR Canada starts.

PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 2: Finished at 2-over for the tournament to T17 with four others at wind-swept Soboba Springs GC in San Jacinto, California, in mid-April. Earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

2019 Season

Made six PGA TOUR Canada starts without advancing to the weekend in any of his appearances.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 1: Fought back from an opening-round 74, finishing the week at 2-under to place T10 and earn exempt status through the first half of the PGA TOUR Canada season.

2018 Season

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot a third-round 64 in Mexico to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2017 Season

Saw action in one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event, missing the cut.

2015 Season

In nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances, made one cut.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Picked up conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with his T25 finish.

2014 Season

Made nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, with two made cuts and one top-25.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Finished T32 at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica qualifier to earn conditional membership.

2013 Season

Made his inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearance, missing the cut.

Amateur Highlights

Picked up two collegiate victories and was named an All-American each year at Point Loma Nazarene.

Was a 2011 third-team All-American selection.

Shot rounds of 73-73-70 at the Point Loma Nazarene-hosted Smee Builder's Invite to capture medalist honors.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE