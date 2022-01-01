JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013

International Victories (1)

2015 Curitiba, Brazil [CBG/DevSeries]

Personal

When he was 10 his family moved from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to South Korea. His father, Lee Yu Suuy, has been his only golf instructor.

His biggest thrill in golf is hitting pin-high shots.

Would love to play Pebble Beach.

Tiger Woods is his favorite athlete. Favorite entertainer is Psy. Kimchi is his favorite food. "Bourne Legacy" is his favorite movie.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and K.J. Choi would round out his dream foursome. Bucket list includes buying a Porsche Cayenne and becoming a famous golfer.

Special Interests

Fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo: Overcame a 4-over 76 start to go 8-under the rest of the way in mid-December at Hacienda Chicureo Club in Santiago. Finished T8 with five others.

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Argentina: Was par or better in the first three rounds in the final qualifying tournament in late-November to finish 18th, good for conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo: Overcame a 4-over 76 start to go 8-under the rest of the way in mid-December at Hacienda Chicureo Club in Santiago. Finished T8 with five others.

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Argentina: Was par or better in the first three rounds in the final qualifying tournament in late-November to finish 18th, good for conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2022 Season

Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making four cuts. Turned in one top-25 to finish the campaign No. 88 in the Totalplay Cup standings.

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making two cuts and securing one top-10—a T4. Closed the season 39th on the Points List.

2020 Season

Mexico Open: Used a final-round 63 at Estrella del Mar to improve 19 spots on the leaderboard into a T4, with Ben Cook. The top-10 kept his streak alive. He’s had at least one top-10 every year since 2017.

2019 Season

Saw action in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 30th on the Order of Merit. Made six cuts and posted three top 10s.

66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Contended all week in his national open before settling on a T7. Entered the final round three back of Patrick Newcomb’s lead but could only muster a 1-under 70 Sunday. Was still the low Brazilian among the 26 players entered in the event.

Bupa Match Play: Went 5-1 in his second appearance in the Tour's only match-play tournament. Lost a 1-down decision to winner Patrick Flavin in the finals at Playa Paraiso GC, the two players halving the 18th hole. In his earlier matches, defeated Manav Shah, Pedro Lamadrid, Alex Weiss, Chase Hanna and countryman Alex Rocha, in the semifinals.

60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Used four sub-70 rounds in Tijuana, including a third-round 63 and a 4-under 66 on the final day to T4 at Mexico's national open. Finished at 14-under, with Sulman Raza, Matt Ryan and Matthew Pinizzotto.

2018 Season

Completed his season 38th on the Order of Merit, with two top-10s among his eight cuts in 13 total PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances.

Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June, defeating Mark Silvers and losing to Matías Simaski in the second round.

Costa Rica Classic: Rebounded from a 1-over-par 72 in the third round with 5-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish T5, his best showing in 2018.

2017 Season

In 16 appearances, made the cut in half of his starts, with one top-10. Finished the season 61st on the Order of Merit to lose his playing privileges. Regained 2018 status with a top-10 at the Dev Series Final.

II Malinalco Classic presentado por CIEL Final Dev Series: Was a stroke off the lead with 18 holes to play at Malinalco GC in Mexico in December. Stumbled to a final-round, 1-over 73 but still managed to T8 to earn 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica membership.

2016 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 17 starts and collected eight top-25s to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 35th on the Order of Merit.

San Luis Championship: Best finish of the season was T11 at the San Luis Championship in San Luis Potosi, Mexico in September.

Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Missed the cut at the Brasil Champions at Sao Paulo GC in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Carded four sub-par rounds to claim medalist honors at the Argentina Q-School in January.

2015 Season

Had three top-25s and seven cuts made in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts to finish the season ranked 86th on the Order of Merit.

110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Carded an opening-round 66 on his way to a season best T18 at event in Argentina.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T6 at the Lima Q-School, where he carded a 64 in the third round.

CBG Pro Tour / Dev Series event: Shot 67-61-65 to finish at 23-under 193 for a ten-shot win a CBG Pro Tour / Dev Series event in Curitiba, Brazil. His impressive, second-round, 11-under 61, a career best, featured 12 birdies and one bogey.

2014 Season

Lone made PGA TOUR Latinoamerica cut in three starts came in his native Brazil.

Aberto do Brasil: Only made one cut in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T36 finish at the Lima Q-School in January.

2013 Season

Only cut made in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts was a T23 at the Lexus Peru Open in November.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T18 finish in Lima in February.

2011 Season

Named Rookie of the Year on the Omega China Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE