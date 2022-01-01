JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2016

2016 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Personal

Enjoys tennis, skiing and baseball.

Fan of Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Was once roommates in Orlando with fellow Mackenzie Tour member Riley Wheeldon.

Special Interests

Travel, skiing, being with friends and family, basketball, bowling

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Finished seventh on the Mackenzie Tour Points List, earning him one sponsor’s exemption into a 2022 Mackenzie Tour tournament. Earned conditional 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status in October after a T16 at the Dev Series Final in Mexico.

Elk Ridge Open (MT): At Elk Ridge Resort’s Aspen/Birch Course, was one of only two players in the field to shoot three rounds in the 60s in the 54-hole event (Raoul Menard). Week included a 3-under 67 on the final day to move into solo second, four shots behind winner Raoul Menard.

At Elk Ridge Resort’s Aspen/Birch Course, was one of only two players in the field to shoot three rounds in the 60s in the 54-hole event (Raoul Menard). Week included a 3-under 67 on the final day to move into solo second, four shots behind winner Raoul Menard. Brudenell River Classic (MT): Shot a 2-under 70 on the final day at Brudenell GC to move up nine leaderboard positions into a T4 with Etienne Brault, Ethan Cairns and Baptiste Mory in early September on Prince Edward Island.

Shot a 2-under 70 on the final day at Brudenell GC to move up nine leaderboard positions into a T4 with Etienne Brault, Ethan Cairns and Baptiste Mory in early September on Prince Edward Island. Mackenzie Investments Open (MT): Closed with a final-round 70 at the Mackenzie Tour’s season-opening event in early August to finish T8 at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier’s Heritage Course.

2020 Season

Ended the inaugural Canada Life Series season No. 12 on the points list.

Canada Life Series Championship at TPC Toronto (Canada Life Series): Enjoyed his best performance of the Canada Life Series when he strung together rounds of 68-65-65 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s Heathlands Course to finish solo third, two shots behind amateur winner Laurent Desmarchais. Didn’t have a bogey over his final 33 holes, but his double bogey-7 at the par-5 ninth in the final round cost him. Added four birdies to go with eagles on No. 1 and No 10 for the 65 that tied him for low-round-of-the-day honors with Callum Davison.

2019 Season

Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made six cuts and posted three top-25 to finish his year 69th on the Order of Merit.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Opened with a 7-under 65 and was under-par in every round afterward on his way to a T7 with four others, securing fully-exempt status for the first half of the schedule.

2018 Season

Made one Mackenzie Tour appearance, missing the cut.

2017 Season

Played in 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, getting to the weekend three times with a T19 his best finish.

2016 Season

Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, appearing in 12 events, making the cut in seven and posting two top-10s. Finished the year 42nd on the Order of Merit.

Cape Breton Open: Was in contention with 18 holes to play, only three off Michael Gligic's lead at Bell Bay GC in Nova Scotia. Struggled to a final-round 73 Sunday that dropped him into a T10 with four others.

Was in contention with 18 holes to play, only three off Michael Gligic's lead at Bell Bay GC in Nova Scotia. Struggled to a final-round 73 Sunday that dropped him into a T10 with four others. Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Used a final-round 66 to slide into the top-10 with a T10 in mid-July.

Used a final-round 66 to slide into the top-10 with a T10 in mid-July. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Kissimmee, FL: Earned status with rounds of 73-72-68-72 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament No. 1.

2014 Season

Missed the cut in his lone Mackenzie Tour start.

2013 Season

In three Mackenzie Tour starts, made the cut in all three tournaments, a T24 his best finish. Closed the year with five consecutive under-par rounds.