PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Recorded scores of 70-72-73 to finish at 1-under at the weather-shortened, hurricane-delayed tournament at the CC of Ocala in Central Florida. Posted a T5 with three others.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

2019 Season

Did not make a cut in four Korean Golf Tour appearances.

2018 Season

Played primarily in Asia, making one Asian Tour cut and one cut on the Korean Golf Tour.

2015 Season

Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut as well as his PGA TOUR debut, at the Travelers Championship. Missed the cut in both events.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T14 in Sebring, Florida.

2012 Season

Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.

2011 Season

Saw his first career Korn Ferry Tour action, missing the cut in both of his appearances.

