2023 Season
2019 Season
Did not make a cut in four Korean Golf Tour appearances.
2018 Season
Played primarily in Asia, making one Asian Tour cut and one cut on the Korean Golf Tour.
2015 Season
Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut as well as his PGA TOUR debut, at the Travelers Championship. Missed the cut in both events.
2012 Season
Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.
2011 Season
Saw his first career Korn Ferry Tour action, missing the cut in both of his appearances.