Jun Hak Lee
Jun Hak Lee

Jun Hak Lee

Korea, Republic ofKorea, Republic of
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Republic of Korea
Birthplace
RESULTS

Jun Hak Lee

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

June 12, 1986

Birthday

36

AGE

Republic of Korea

Birthplace

Single

Family

2007

Turned Pro

Seoul, South Korea

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Recorded scores of 70-72-73 to finish at 1-under at the weather-shortened, hurricane-delayed tournament at the CC of Ocala in Central Florida. Posted a T5 with three others.

Career Highlights

2023 Season

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Recorded scores of 70-72-73 to finish at 1-under at the weather-shortened, hurricane-delayed tournament at the CC of Ocala in Central Florida. Posted a T5 with three others.

2019 Season

Did not make a cut in four Korean Golf Tour appearances.

2018 Season

Played primarily in Asia, making one Asian Tour cut and one cut on the Korean Golf Tour.

2015 Season

Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut as well as his PGA TOUR debut, at the Travelers Championship. Missed the cut in both events.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T14 in Sebring, Florida.

2012 Season

Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.

2011 Season

Saw his first career Korn Ferry Tour action, missing the cut in both of his appearances.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2023