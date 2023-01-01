JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (1)

2014 Season

Stella Artois Open

International Victories (5)

2013 Club de Golf La Herradura

Club de Golf La Herradura 2015 LXVII Torneo Anual de Golf del Club Campestre de Tijuana, Tijuana

LXVII Torneo Anual de Golf del Club Campestre de Tijuana, Tijuana 2018 Copa Milenio Televisión 10 Años

Copa Milenio Televisión 10 Años 2018 II Copa Puro Sinaloa

II Copa Puro Sinaloa 2020 Wipa’s Invitational

Additional Victories (1)

Personal

Attended St. Augustine High School in San Diego, Calif.

If not a professional golfer would be a financial adviser.

Favorite course played is Pinehurst No. 2.

Would like to play St. Andrews.

Favorite teams are the Loyola (Chicago) Ramblers, the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Lakers. Favorite movies are "Wedding Crashers" and "Scent of a Woman." Favorite entertainers are The Killers, Coldplay and Jay-Z. Favorite athletes are Kobe Bryant and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Favorite places are Park City, Utah, and Chicago.

Would like to trade places for one day with F1 pilot Sebastian Vettel.

First-tee introduction song would be "Pursuit of Happiness."

Ben Hogan, Michael Jordan and Víctor Regalado would round out his dreamed foursome.

Regalado, the only Mexican player ever to win on the PGA TOUR, used to be his instructor and remains a close friend.

Not many people know that he played baseball for 13 years.

Favorite quote is: "For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul?"

Special Interests

Working out, being with family

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Made 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, making it to the weekend seven times and recording one top-10. Ended his year ranked No. 37 in the Totalplay Cup standings to retain his playing privileges for 2023.

Estrella del Mar Open 2022: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach in Mazatlan with Matt Ryan and Anthony Paolucci. Could only manage an even-par 72 to close, leaving him T6 with Paolucci and Emilio Gonzalez.

2021 Season

Earned exempt status for the first half of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season after a tie for seventh at the Dev Series Final in Mexico.

2020 Season

Wipa's Invitational [Mex]: Opened with a 64 and then finishing 65-62 to finish at 25-under and a two-shot triumph over Luis Fernando Torres at Paraiso CC in Cuernavaca.

2018 Season

II Copa Puro Sinaloa [Mex]: Shot 68-63-67 to finish at 18-under, good for a three-shot win over American Edward Olson at Estrella del Mar in Mazatlan, Mexico.

II Copa Puro Sinaloa [Mex]: Shot 68-63-67 to finish at 18-under, good for a three-shot win over American Edward Olson at Estrella del Mar in Mazatlan, Mexico.

Copa Milenio Televisión 10 Años [Mex]: Shot 68-68-71 for a 9-under 207 total and won by defeating Patricio Guerra on the fifth hole of a sudden-death playoff at Las Misiones CC in Monterrey in October of 2018.

2016 Season

Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with eight made cuts and one top-10. Finished 50th on the Order of Merit.

El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Missed the cut at the El Bosque Mexico Championship.

2015 Season

Played in 15 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and recorded eight top 25s.

LXVII Torneo Anual de Golf del Club Campestre de Tijuana [Mex]: Won at his home course, the Club Campestre Tijuana, in July. Led the 54-hole event from start to finish, posting rounds of 65-69-67 to win by five over Rodolfo Cazaubón. Finished at 15-under 201. Dedicated his win to his grandmother, Yolanda, who had passed away six weeks earlier.

LXVII Torneo Anual de Golf del Club Campestre de Tijuana [Mex]: Won at his home course, the Club Campestre Tijuana, in July. Led the 54-hole event from start to finish, posting rounds of 65-69-67 to win by five over Rodolfo Cazaubón. Finished at 15-under 201. Dedicated his win to his grandmother, Yolanda, who had passed away six weeks earlier.

Dominican Republic Open: Had a top-10 finish, a T10, at the Dominican Republic Open, where he came back from an opening round of 76.

Guatemala Stella Artois Open: As the defending champion, he went on to T6 at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open for his best result this season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

El Bosque Mexico Championship: Missed the cut at the Mexico Championship in his only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2014 Season

With a victory, three top-10s, six top-25s and 11 cuts made in 16 starts, he went on to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 7 in the Order of Merit. Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events and made two cuts.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T109 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.

Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Shared runner-up honors at the Hyundai – BBVA 88th Abierto de Chile, where he finished one stroke behind tournament champion Jorge Fernández Valdés.

Stonebrae Classic: Best finish on the Korn Ferry tour came at the Stonebrae Classic (T54).

Best finish on the Korn Ferry tour came at the Stonebrae Classic (T54). Stella Artois Open: Became the first ever left-handed player to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with his victory at the Stella Artois Open at the Fuego Maya GC at La Reunión Golf Resort on March 30. Carded a birdie on the 72nd hole to finish at 14-under 274 and win by one over Argentina's Nelson Ledesma. Was the tournament's outright leader through 36 holes and had a share of the 54-hole lead. That victory, on the third event of the season, moved him into the second spot on the Tour's Order of Merit.

2013 Season

In 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, made six cuts, with two-top 10s. Finished the season 26th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Had five top-five finishes to finish No. 2 on the Mexican Tour's Order of Merit.

Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: Finished T2 at the Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch, an event shortened to 54 holes. Held a one-shot lead entering the final round but finished bogey-bogey to lose by one to Ryan Sullivan.

Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: Finished T2 at the Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch, an event shortened to 54 holes. Held a one-shot lead entering the final round but finished bogey-bogey to lose by one to Ryan Sullivan.

Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Missed the cut at the Mexico Championship in his only Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, in May.

TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Had a top-10, a T6, at the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Had a top-10, a T6, at the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico. Club de Golf La Herradura [Mex]: Shot 70-68-71 to finish at 9-under 207 for a five-shot win over José Octavio González. It was his first win as a pro.

2012 Season

Finished the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ranked No. 10 in the Order of Merit. Had three top-10s, seven top-25s and eight cuts made in 11 starts. Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card as one of five players exempt from the Mexican Tour.

Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Finished T4 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC.

Finished T4 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC. Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo: Turned in a T10 at the 59th Brazil Open.

Turned in a T10 at the 59th Brazil Open. TransAmerican Power Products Open presented by Corona: A T6 finish at the TransAmerican Power Products Open in Monterrey, Mexico was his best of the season.

Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Finished T48 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Mexico Open in June.

Finished T48 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Mexico Open in June. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Made his first career start on the PGA TOUR, at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico (missed cut).

2011 Season

Was named Mexican Tour's Rookie of the Year after collecting four top-fives and seven top-10s in 10 starts. Also played events on PGA TOUR Canada.

2010 Season

Turned pro in April. Competed on PGA TOUR Canada and the Mexican Tour.