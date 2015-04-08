Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

2013 PGA TOUR: 2015

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (2)

2012 Season

Dominican Republic Open

2017 Season

San Luis Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMÉRICA (1-1)

2017 Defeated Brad Hopfinger, Carlos Sainz Jr, San Luis Championship

National Teams

2013 World Cup

Personal

Although he was born in Mexico City, he considers Chihuahua his hometown because his family moved there when he was age 4.

Likes football (soccer), movies, music and traveling.

Keeps his fan base updated by being very active on both Twitter and Facebook.

Won the Mexico state tennis championship in high school.

First tee walk-up song would be the theme from Superman.

Aspirations outside of golf include helping unprivileged kids in Mexico.

Not a lot of people know he started playing golf with his left arm in a cast.

Special Interests

Soccer, movies, music, traveling

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Dev Series Final 2022: Fired four under-par rounds in Mexico, at El Tigre GC in mid-July, finishing T6 with Matt Oshrine. The finish earned him an exemption into the first half of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica schedule.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

2021 Season

Played in only four of the eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events but still managed a 19th-place Points List finish, thanks, largely, to his lone top-10, a runner-up finish at the season-ending tournament in Mexico. Also made five Korn Ferry Tour starts, with two made cuts.

Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: After shooting a second-round 77 at PGA Riviera Maya at the season-ending PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event, rebounded nicely on the weekend with a pair of 68s, helped by two late birdies on Sunday—at Nos. 13 and 15—to finish 72 holes tied with Patrick Newcomb. In the two-hole sudden-death extra session, watched as Newcomb secured the title with a par. It was his fifth career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica runner-up finish.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 99 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T10 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.

Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Used rounds of 67-64 over the weekend to finish T10 in Wichita.

2018 Season

Spent the bulk of his season on the Korn Ferry Tour, appearing in 17 tournaments and making eight cuts—with a pair of top-10 finishes. Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making one cut.

LECOM Health Challenge: Bounced back from a 2-over 74 in the second round of the LECOM Health Challenge with back-to-back sub-70 rounds to finish the week at T6.

Bounced back from a 2-over 74 in the second round of the LECOM Health Challenge with back-to-back sub-70 rounds to finish the week at T6. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted four rounds in the 60s for a T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Panama Championship: Was the only open qualifier to make the cut at the Panama Championship. Finished the week at 1-over-par to tie for 17th and earn a spot in the Club Colombia Championship field.

2017 Season

Enjoyed a solid season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making the cut in all six of his starts. Highlight was his second Tour title. Came close in another, with a runner-up performance. Added one more top-10, god for a 10th-place finish on the Order of Merit.

Lexus Peru Open presentado por Diners Club: At the 54-hole event, shortened due to a planned nationwide census, had three under-par rounds at Los Inkas GC in Lima in October to T8 with Mark Silvers and Michael Buttacavoli.

64 Aberto do Brasil: Was a shot out of the lead at the halfway point at the Olympic GC in Rio de Janeiro in October. Trailed by three through 54 holes and ended up T2, with Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, six strokes behind runaway winner Rodolfo Cazaubon.

San Luis Championship: Shot a final-round 70 that was enough to get him into a playoff with Brad Hopfinger and Carlos Sainz at La Loma Golf in San Luis. Prevailed in the overtime session for his second Tour title, five years after he won in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica's inaugural season.

2016 Season

Was a Korn Ferry Tour regular, with made cuts in half of his 20 starts. Recorded two top-25s and finished 199th on the money list. Made one cut in four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances.

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Posted the best performance by a player from Mexico in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba field, finishing T13, highlighted by a pair of 66s in the second and final rounds.

2015 Season

Rookie season marked by seven made cuts in 21 appearances. Ended the season No. 186 in the FedExCup standings. Finished 46th on the Korn Ferry Finals' money list.

Web.com Tour Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, missed the first three cuts but made a run at the Web.com Tour Championship, where he opened with 64 (T2). Came up a few shots short in his attempt to secure one of the 25 available cards, shooting 71-69-69 to record a T12.

Wyndham Championship: T26 at the Wyndham Championship,

Barracuda Championship: Had another top-25 finish at the Barracuda Championship (T22).

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: T9 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba represented his lone top-10 finish. Was one of just two Mexican players to make the cut in Mayakoba, joining Carlos Ortiz. Took advantage of the weekend with a pair of 2-under 69s good enough to earn him a T9 at 11-under 273 with six others, including Ortiz.

2014 Season

Competed in 22 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, with two top-fives and five top-25s. Finished the Regular Season No. 61 on the money list, high enough to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Missed the last two Finals' cuts but claimed the 49th card to join countryman Carlos Ortiz as the sixth and seventh Mexico natives to earn PGA TOUR membership.

Chiquita Classic: After missing the cut in the first Finals' event in Fort Wayne, Ind., recorded his best Tour finish, a T4, at the Chiquita Classic on the strength of an opening-round 67 and a closing 66.

Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Had one top-25 to show for his efforts, a T17 in June at the Air Capital Classic.

WNB Golf Classic: In April, after two more made cuts (T30, T13), carded 68-69-69 for a T9 at the weather-shortened WNB Golf Classic to get to 19th on the money list. Over his next 12 events, missed eight cuts.

Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Opened with a 67 at the Brasil Champions on the Korn Ferry Tour and followed on Friday with his low round of the year, a 64, which included a birdie-eagle-birdie finish to make his first cut of 2014 in three starts. Weekend rounds of 67-69 propelled him to a T5, a career best on the Korn Ferry Tour.

ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T20 representing Mexico in the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf.

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: In November 2013, had a T49 playing on a sponsor's exemption in the PGA TOUR's OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 24 starts during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season and had five top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10s.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Next top-10 was very timely when he finished T9 in the Regular Season finale in Omaha that allowed him to move from 95th in earnings to 73rd and a spot in the Finals. Closed strong on the weekend with rounds of 67-66 at Champions Run.

Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Was T10 in Sao Paulo in early April. Moved up in the standings with a 6-under 65 on the last day.

55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start came at his country's national open where he T9 in mid-March.

2012 Season

Finished second on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's Order of Merit, joining four others who earned status to play the 2013 season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Collected a win, three runner-up finishes, five top-fives and seven top-25s in 10 starts while missing just two cuts. Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica berth by finishing second on the 2011 Mexican Tour's Order of Merit. Also played in one Korn Ferry Tour and one PGA TOUR tournament.

107 Visa Argentine Open presented by Peugeot: Entered the final round of the season ending national open, holding a one-stroke lead but lost by four to two-time major champion winner Ángel Cabrera. On his way to his T2, challenged Cabrera with an eagle-birdie-eagle run to trail by only one shot with three holes to play. Found water off the tee at the 16th to card a double bogey that allowed Cabrera to escape with the title.

Dominican Republic Open: Won the country's national open by four strokes in November at Cana Bay GC in Punta Cana. Posted rounds of 70-70-67-71 and pocketed the winner's share of $22,500.

Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: In October, came from behind once again to T2 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Posted a final-round, 8-under 64 to move up 12 spots on the leaderboard.

Mundo Maya Open presented by Corona: Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour debut with a solo-second finish at the Tour's inaugural event at the Yucatan CC in Merida, Mexico. Entered the final round tied for seventh but carded the low round of the day, a 7-under 65, to move up the leaderboard.

2011 Season

Made one Korn Ferry Tour cut in two starts. Won a Pepsi Tour event at Troon North in Arizona.

Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Was T22 in Leon, opening 69-65 at El Bosque CC. Was tied for second through 36 holes before finishing 72-74 on the weekend.

2010 Season

Mexico Open Bicentenary: Missed the cut at the Mexico Open in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.

2009 Season

Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: Missed the cut at the Mexico Open.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut.

2008 Season

Mexico Open Presented by Corona: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the Mexico Open. Started the tournament with an even-par 71 but missed the cut when he shot a second-round 77.

2006 Season

As a rookie on the Mexican Tour, won his first career title on that circuit later in the season.

Amateur Highlights