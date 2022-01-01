Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2018-19 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2008

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2008 Season

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

International Victories (9)

Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal [TLA] 2017 BMW International Open [Eur]

National Teams

2006, 2007 World Cup

Personal

No relation to his famous countryman, PGA TOUR Champions player Eduardo.

Took up golf at age 8 after being bedridden and on a strict diet with a kidney disease. Caddied at The Jockey Club outside Tucuman, Argentina, site of the World Cup in 1962 and 1970, before playing. Turned pro at age 16.

Coached by his uncle, Miguel Romero.

Nickname is Pigu.

Was forced to give up his favorite hobby, mountain biking, when he turned professional because it was deemed too dangerous.

Had fellow Argentine and Manchester City soccer star Carlos Tevez caddie for him during the final round of the 2012 Open Championship.

Special Interests

Soccer, mountain biking

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Jalisco Open GDL: Was one of seven players to post four under-par scores at Atlas CC in Guadalajara in late-May. Finished T9 with Leandro Marelli, Cristobal Del Solar and Rafael Becker.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. Made the cut four times, with one top-10, a T9 finish at Jalisco Open GDL. Ended the season No. 76 in the Totalplay Cup standings.

2019 Season

Puerto Rico Open: Shot a 66 to hold a one-shot first-round lead at the Puerto Rico Open before finishing T25.

2018 Season

John Deere Classic: Posted first- and third-round scores of 7-under 64 en route to a T7 with four others at the John Deere Classic. Top-10 at TPC Deere Run came in just his third start of the season and marked his first top-10 finish since a T5 at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

2017 Season

Made the cut in six of 10 starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished the season No. 198 in the FedExCup standings failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season. Played on both the PGA TOUR and European Tour before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Played in three events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, but did not make a cut. Will compete on TOUR in the 2017-18 season out of the Past Champion category.

Held his nerve down the stretch, making seven birdies in the last 11 holes to claim his first European Tour title in 10 years at the BMW International Open. Final round at Golfclub München Eichenried came down to a four-way battle with Masters Tournament champion Sergio Garcia (69), Richard Bland (69) and Thomas Detry (66). Entering the week at No. 837 in the Official World Golf Ranking and playing on a sponsor's exemption, produced a closing birdie for a bogey-free 7-under 65 and set the target at 17-under 271 while playing in the penultimate group. With the final pairing of Bland and Garcia both carding late bogeys and failing to post eagles on the par-5 final hole to tie, won by a single stroke for his first European Tour title since the Deutsche Bank Players' Championship of Europe in 2007. Had not made a regular European Tour appearance since the 2012 BMW Masters and his most recent top-10 finish came at the BMW PGA Championship in 2008. Moved to No. 182 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning. Highlight early in the week came with a hole-in-one at the second hole during round one. Sanderson Farms Championship: A T18 at the Sanderson Farms Championship was the best of his two top-25 finishes.

2016 Season

Made 14 starts with one top-10.

Wyndham Championship: Ended the season with a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Following three consecutive missed cuts, overcame a 1-over 73 in round two of the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach with weekend scores of 68-67 to claim a share of fifth place with Nick Taylor and Scott Brown. Was playing at Coco Beach out of the Past Champion category. Made three birdies, an eagle and no bogeys in Sunday's final round to post the 67, including a birdie at his 72nd hole. The finish was his best since finishing T5 at the 2014 Quicken Loans National.

2015 Season

Will have one event during the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season to earn 146 FedExCup points or $125,217 to satisfy his medical extension, granted after suffering a broken wrist at the Barracuda Championship that ended his season in early August. After medical exemption will play out of the Past Champion category. Claimed a pair of top-10 finishes in a three-week stretch during his season that included 24 starts. Ended the year ranked No. 161 in the FedExCup standings.

Two weeks later, finished T10 at the inaugural Barbasol Championship. The Greenbrier Classic: Finished T6 at The Greenbrier Classic for his first top-10 on TOUR in a year.

2014 Season

Made 16 of 26 cuts, with one top-10 but advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event. Ended the season No. 100 in the standings.

Missed the 54-hole cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Quicken Loans National: Finished T5 at the Quicken Loans National at Congressional CC. The performance was his first top-10 on TOUR since a T2 at the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open. Has never missed the cut in six starts at the Quicken Loans National, with his previous-best finish a T13 in 2013.

2013 Season

Made 10 of 21 TOUR cuts and finished No. 120 in the final FedExCup standings.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Recorded the second runner-up finish of his PGA TOUR career with a T2 finish at the Reno-Tahoe Open (T2 at the 2012 Memorial Tournament). Was attempting to become the first international winner of the event.

Shared the lead heading into the final round of the AT&T National but carded a 4-over 75 to finish T13. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Was T6 at the Puerto Rico Open, with rounds of 65-65-75-66. Held a share of the first-round lead and the outright second-round lead before a 75 in the third round dropped him out of contention.

2012 Season

Qualified for the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the fourth time since his rookie season in 2008 but missed the cut at The Barclays to drop out of the Playoffs. Finished No. 106 in the FedExCup standings.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Posted his second top-10 of the season, a solo third showing at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to employ the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 37 points, six points off J.J. Henry's winning total of 43 points. Held the first-round lead by one point after posting 14 points in the opening round. Marked the first time in his career he has enjoyed multiple top-three performances in a season.

Posted his second top-10 of the season, a solo third showing at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to employ the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 37 points, six points off J.J. Henry's winning total of 43 points. Held the first-round lead by one point after posting 14 points in the opening round. Marked the first time in his career he has enjoyed multiple top-three performances in a season. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Collected first top-10 of the season, a runner-up performance at the Memorial Tournament, carding rounds of 69-73-72-67 to finish at 7-under, two shots behind Tiger Woods. Closing 67 equaled the low round of the day and featured a 2-under 34 on the back nine, including an eagle at the par-5 15th and a birdie at the difficult, par-4 closing hole at Muirfield Village GC. Runner-up effort was his best finish on TOUR since winning the 2008 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a span of 89 starts.

2011 Season

Had best FedExCup finish (66th) and money-list finish (70th) since 2008. Made 17 of 22 cuts and recorded a career-best four top-10 finishes.

The Greenbrier Classic: Continued fine play with T4 finish at The Greenbrier Classic, closing with rounds of 66-65. Fourth top-10 showing of the year established a new career best.

At Shaughnessy G&CC, finished one stroke behind Sean O'Hair and Kris Blanks in his first start at the RBC Canadian Open to claim third place. Travelers Championship: Second top-10 came in June at the Travelers Championship, where he opened with a 6-under 64 at TPC River Highlands. Finished T6.

Second top-10 came in June at the Travelers Championship, where he opened with a 6-under 64 at TPC River Highlands. Finished T6. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: First top-10 of the season came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he claimed his first TOUR victory in 2008. On the strength of a final-round, 4-under 68, finished T8.

2010 Season

Finished inside the top 100 in both the FedExCup (69th) and official money list (92nd). Entered the Wyndham Championship ranked No. 123 in the standings (the top 125 would advance to the first Playoffs event at The Barclays). Won twice on the Tour de Las Americas.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Aced the par-3 eighth hole en route to a second-round, 5-under 66 and an eventual T11 finish in Boston to move to No. 68 in the standings, just enough to advance to the 70-player BMW Championship field.

Finished T52 at The Barclays to move to No. 100, earning the final spot in the Deutsche Bank Championship. Wyndham Championship: Finished T28 in Greensboro to head into the Playoffs ranked No. 115.

Finished T28 in Greensboro to head into the Playoffs ranked No. 115. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship, after missing the cut in his first two appearances at TPC Sawgrass in 2008 and 2009.

Finished T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship, after missing the cut in his first two appearances at TPC Sawgrass in 2008 and 2009. Northern Trust Open: Posted a T5 at Northern Trust Open, with four rounds under par, including a first-round 65.

Won the Abierto Visa del Centro. 79th Abierto VISA del Centro presentado por OSDE: Won wire to wire at the 79th Abierto VISA del Centro presentado por OSDE on the Tour de las Americas, beating countryman Angel Cabrera by four strokes.

2009 Season

Finished 106th on the money list with two top-10 finishes and four top-25 finishes.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Second top-10 of the season came at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open where he shot all four rounds in the 60s, a career first on the PGA TOUR, to T7. His 16-under 268 total was also a career best.

Second top-10 of the season came at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open where he shot all four rounds in the 60s, a career first on the PGA TOUR, to T7. His 16-under 268 total was also a career best. Northern Trust Open: Rounds of 66-70-65 had him in solo second place after three rounds of the Northern Trust Open, four strokes behind leader Phil Mickelson. A 1-under 70 on Sunday left him T3 and two strokes back, his best outing since winning in 2008 in New Orleans.

2008 Season

Joined Roberto De Vicenzo, Jose Coceres and Angel Cabrera as the only Argentines to win on the PGA TOUR.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Qualified for the TOUR Championship for the first time, where he finished T27. Finished 28th in the FedExCup standings.

Finished T7 at the PGA Championship, thanks to weekend rounds of 65-72. Has played in eight career major championships and finished in the top-10 four times (T8 at the 2008 Masters, T7 at the 2008 PGA Championship, third at the 2007 Open Championship and T8 at the 2006 Open Championship). Masters Tournament: In first Masters appearance, logged T8 finish. Finished seven strokes behind champion Trevor Immelman.

In first Masters appearance, logged T8 finish. Finished seven strokes behind champion Trevor Immelman. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Collected his first TOUR title in his 12th start with a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Carded rounds of 73-69-65-68–275 to claim a one-shot victory over Peter Lonard. Became the fourth straight first-time winner at the Zurich Classic.

2007 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR for 2008 based on finishing in the top 125 in non-member earnings.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with Ricardo Gonzalez at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China.

Finished T6 in the Bridgestone Invitational and missed the cut in the PGA Championship. The Open Championship: Used a hot summer to make a name for himself, beginning at The Open Championship at Carnoustie where he finished third. Led by two strokes after a birdie at the 16th hole on Sunday, but made double bogey at the 17th and bogey at the 18th to finish one stroke out of the Sergio Garcia-Padraig Harrington playoff. Bettered his previous best finish at The Open Championship, a T8 in his debut in 2006.

Also finished T5 in the HSBC World Match Play Championship in the European Tour in October. The Deutsche Bank Players' Championship: Won his first European Tour title the following week with a three-stroke victory at The Deutsche Bank Players' Championship of Europe. The victory earned a spot in his first World Golf Championships event, the Bridgestone Invitational, and the PGA Championship. Moved from 114th in the Official World Golf Ranking to 29th over those two weeks.

2006 Season

Recorded four top-10s. Finished in 35th position on the Order of Merit before capping the year with victory.

Teamed with Angel Cabrera to finish T5 in the Barbados World Cup. The Open Championship: Finished T8 in The Open Championship in his first major championship start.

Finished T8 in The Open Championship in his first major championship start. The Barclays Scottish Open: Had a share of second place behind Johan Edfors at The Barclays Scottish Open, on the European Tour.

Had a share of second place behind Johan Edfors at The Barclays Scottish Open, on the European Tour. Masters Tournament Personal Cup: Won the Masters Tournament Personal Cup in his homeland.

2005 Season

Qualified for the European Tour by finishing 14th on the European Tour's Challenge Tour rankings.

2004 Season

Played the Golden Bear Tour in Florida.

2003 Season

Won the Panama Masters and the Medellin Open to claim Tour de las Americas Rookie of the Year honors. Was the only two event winner that season.

2002 Season

Was medalist at the Tour de las Americas Qualifying Tournament in Carmelo, Uruguay.