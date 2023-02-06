Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 3

PANAMA CITY, Panama – Canada’s Wil Bateman and Mexico’s Roberto Díaz recorded top 10 finishes to lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumns competing at The Panama Championship, the third event of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.

Bateman had a heartbreaking bogey at the last to miss his chance to make it into a playoff for the tournament title. He ended up tying for fourth at 2-under for the week on a firm and windy course that played extremely tough.

“It was a really fun week,” said Bateman, the reigning PGA TOUR Canada player of the Year and a past PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner. “Coming up one short sucks, but at the end of the day I felt like I played great, and I handled my emotions really well.”

Bateman finished in a tie for fourth as well at the season-opening Great Exuma Classic and currently holds the tenth spot on the Korn Ferry Tour standings.