Amateur José Islas claims impressive four-shot win

QUERETARO, Mexico—Mexico’s José Cristóbal Islas, a 20-year old sophomore at the University of Oregon, turned in an impressive performance Sunday as he cruised to a four-shot victory at the Mexican Tour’s El Campanario Classic. The 54-hole event, co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series, was at El Campanario Residencial & Golf.

Leading by one after back-to-back 67s, Islas opened the final round going eagle-birdie and never looked back. He closed in style, as well, birdieing four of the last five holes to fire a best-of-the-week, 10-under 62.

“I have to thank the Mexican Tour and the Mexican Golf Federation for this invite,” said Islas, who finished the week at 20-under 196, four shots clear of runner-up Alex Rocha of Brazil. “As amateurs, we come to events like this to learn. Things worked out for me to win, but the goal is to learn from it”.