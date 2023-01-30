  • DEVSERIES-LA

    Amateur José Islas claims impressive four-shot win

  • Earlier in the month, Islad fiinshed in a tie for third at the South American Amateur Championship and solo fourth at the Latin America Amateur Championship. (Media/Gira Professional de Golf)Earlier in the month, Islad fiinshed in a tie for third at the South American Amateur Championship and solo fourth at the Latin America Amateur Championship. (Media/Gira Professional de Golf)