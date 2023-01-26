-
-
Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 2
-
January 26, 2023
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- January 26, 2023
- Rafa Campos kisses his wife, Stephanie, who caddied for him at Great Abaco, after the third-round 65 that moved him into solo second. The Puerto Rican went on to finish in a tie for 12th at the event he won back in 2019. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
GREAT ABACO, The Bahamas – Finishing in a tie for third at 12-under, Shad Tuten and Tom Whitney were the leading PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, the second event of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. The United States duo finished three strokes off the lead at the event won by Canada’s Ben Silverman in a sudden-death playoff.
Having finished in a tie for fourth a week earlier, Tuten remains the highest-ranked alumni on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. He holds the fifth spot with 237 points collected in two starts. Whitney is not far behind, as he moved into the eighth spot with 133 points.
In between tournaments, Tuten had some big news to share, as he and his wife, Beccah, announced that they are expecting their first child this coming July.
Solo second through 54 holes, Puerto Rico’s Rafa Campos was the next best alumni in a tie for 12th at 9-under. Argentina’s Alan Wagner (T17 at 8-under) and Alejandro Tosti (T22 at 6-under) were the other two inside the top 25.
The following is a look at our leading graduates during week 2 of the Korn Ferry Tour season:
Shad Tuten (United States)
Tournament Finish: T3
Points List Ranking: 5th
The 2019 Brazil Open champion entered the 2023 season with three top-five finishes across 64 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two in as many events this season: T4 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and T3 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Tom Whitney (United States)
Tournament Finish: T3
Points List Ranking: 8th
The 2019 Abierto del Centro champion matched his career-high finish (solo third, 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open) and recorded his first top-10 since last June (T10 at 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open). Whitney led the field with 24 total birdies for the tournament.
Rafa Campos (Puerto Rico)
Tournament Finish: T12
Points List Ranking: 29th
With his wife Stephanie as his caddie, Campos entered the final round trailing by two at solo second. Unfortunately, his hopes of winning the event, as he did back in 2019, slipped away with a final round of 2-over 74. Anyway, the tie for 12th was his best Korn Ferry Tour finish since the 2021 season.
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
Tournament Finish: T17
Points List Ranking: 38th
Tied for 40th after a third-round 75, Wagner opened the final round with an eagle at the first on his way to a bogey-free 66 that got him into a tie for 17th.
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
Tournament Finish: T22
Points List Ranking: 48th
Posting four rounds of par or better, including a third-round 67 for his low score of the week, Tosti turned his first made cut of the season into a tie for 22nd.
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
Tournament Finish: T27
Points List Ranking: 32nd
Del Solar took the outright lead after an opening 67 at Great Abaco. He lost his pace with rounds of 74-73 before a closing 68 secured him a piece of the 27th spot. The Chilean player was coming off a tie for 31st in his Korn Ferry Tour debut at Great Exuma.
There were 27 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates competing at Great Abaco and the following are the final positions and full scores for 19 of them who made the cut:
Pos.
Player
Scores
T3
Shad Tuten (U.S.)
69-70-71-66—276 (-12)
T3
Tom Whitney (U.S.)
72-65-70-69—276 (-12)
T12
Rafa Campos (Puerto Rico)
70-70-65-74—279 (-9)
T17
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
69-70-75-66—280 (-8)
T22
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
72-71-67-71—281 (-7)
T27
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
67-74-73-68—282 (-6)
T27
Colin Featherstone (U.S.)
76-66-72-68—282 (-6)
T27
Daniel Miernicki (U.S.)
73-72-69-68—282 (-6)
T34
Patrick Flavin (U.S.)
70-74-70-70—284 (-4)
T34
Evan Harmeling (U.S.)
70-74-68-72—284 (-4)
T34
Thomas Walsh (U.S.)
74-66-72-72—284 (-4)
T42
A.J. Crouch (U.S.)
74-71-69-71—285 (-3)
T42
Roberto Díaz (Mexico)
72-71-72-70—285 (-3)
T46
Brandon Harkins (U.S.)
70-70-73-73—286 (-2)
T46
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
72-72-75-67—286 (-2)
T50
Jorge Fernández V. (Argentina)
72-69-70-76—287 (-1)
T50
Jared Wolfe (U.S.)
74-71-68-74—287 (-1)
T52
José de Jesús Rodríguez (México)
74-71-71-72—288 (par)
T58
Nelson Ledesma (Argentina)
72-73-71-74—290 (+2)
The Korn Ferry Tour is now headed to Latin America for two consecutive events in Panama and Colombia: the Panama Championship at the Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City (February 2-5) and the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard at the Club de Golf de Bogota (February 9-12).
-
-