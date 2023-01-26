Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 2

Solo second through 54 holes, Puerto Rico’s Rafa Campos was the next best alumni in a tie for 12th at 9-under. Argentina’s Alan Wagner (T17 at 8-under) and Alejandro Tosti (T22 at 6-under) were the other two inside the top 25.

The following is a look at our leading graduates during week 2 of the Korn Ferry Tour season:

Tournament Finish: T3

Points List Ranking: 5th

The 2019 Brazil Open champion entered the 2023 season with three top-five finishes across 64 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two in as many events this season: T4 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and T3 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Tournament Finish: T3

Points List Ranking: 8th

The 2019 Abierto del Centro champion matched his career-high finish (solo third, 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open) and recorded his first top-10 since last June (T10 at 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open). Whitney led the field with 24 total birdies for the tournament.

Tournament Finish: T12

Points List Ranking: 29th

With his wife Stephanie as his caddie, Campos entered the final round trailing by two at solo second. Unfortunately, his hopes of winning the event, as he did back in 2019, slipped away with a final round of 2-over 74. Anyway, the tie for 12th was his best Korn Ferry Tour finish since the 2021 season.

Tournament Finish: T17

Points List Ranking: 38th

Tied for 40th after a third-round 75, Wagner opened the final round with an eagle at the first on his way to a bogey-free 66 that got him into a tie for 17th.

Tournament Finish: T22

Points List Ranking: 48th

Posting four rounds of par or better, including a third-round 67 for his low score of the week, Tosti turned his first made cut of the season into a tie for 22nd.

Tournament Finish: T27

Points List Ranking: 32nd

Del Solar took the outright lead after an opening 67 at Great Abaco. He lost his pace with rounds of 74-73 before a closing 68 secured him a piece of the 27th spot. The Chilean player was coming off a tie for 31st in his Korn Ferry Tour debut at Great Exuma.

There were 27 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates competing at Great Abaco and the following are the final positions and full scores for 19 of them who made the cut: