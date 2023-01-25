Doyle, Robinson qualify for Astara Golf Championship

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members Brendon Doyle and Daniel Robinson are headed to Bogota, Colombia, for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, February 9-12. The U.S. duo claimed two of four spots available in a qualifier played at two different venues on Wednesday.

Doyle, who finished 46th on the Totalplay Cup standings last season, carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 before making it through in a 4-for-2 playoff at Tesoro Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The 27-year old from Louisville, Kentucky, has made 23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts across three seasons.

In Bogota, the Indiana University alum will be making his second career start on the Korn Ferry Tour. His first, also as a Monday qualifier, resulted in a tie for 59th at the 2019 Evans Scholars Invitational.

Making it through as the outright leader after a 6-under 66 at Wellington National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Robinson will be making his Korn Ferry Tour debut in Bogota.

A PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member for the second consecutive season, the 27-year old from St. Petersburg, Florida, has yet to make a start in the 2022-23 season that began this past December. As a Tour rookie, last year, Robinson made the cut in two of his four starts, tying for 55th in the two events played in Colombia.