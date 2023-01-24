Pendaries qualifies for Panama Championship

WESTON, Florida, EE.UU. – PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Adrien Pendaries survived a Monday Qualifier 4-for-2 playoff early on Tuesday to earn a spot in the 2023 Panama Championship. Scheduled for next week at the Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City, Panama, the tournament will mark his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Pendaries was one of four players who tied for first after carding 5-under 67s Monday at the Tour Course at The Club at Weston Hills. The playoff for two spots was postponed due to darkness, with Pendaries and Jonathan Brightwell outlasting Austin Duncan and Chris Wiatr early on Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old Frenchman joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica last November by finishing solo third at the Argentina Qualifying Tournament at Las Praderas de Lujan. He opened the 2022-23 season with consecutive missed cuts in Argentina before tying for the 19th spot at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open on December 18. With 44 points collected, he entered 2023 holding the 59th spot on the Totalplay Cup standings.

Pendaries had a solid career at Duke University, where he was a model of consistency and recorded the third-best career stroke average in the program’s history. A member of the International Team that won the 2020 Palmer Cup at Bay Hill Club in Florida, Pendaries turned pro in 2021. He started his career playing on the Alps Tour, where he won his first pro tournament last March, at the Winter Series Terre dei Consoli. During an outstanding career as a junior golfer, he won the Doral Publix Junior Classic and the Optimist International Junior in consecutive years, in 2012 and 2013.