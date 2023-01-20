Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 1

GREAT EXUMA, The Bahamas – The outright leader with four holes left to play Wednesday at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum Shad Tuten followed a bogey on No. 15 with a double-bogey on 16 to miss on his chance of winning for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 2019 Brazil Open champion carried a three-stroke lead into the final round but carded a 3-over 75 to drop out of contention. Tuten had to settle for a tie for fourth, joining two other PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumns in Wil Bateman and Daniel Miernicki. They finished at 11-under for the week.

Bateman had a strong finish, firing a final-round 67. The 2015 Chile Open winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Bateman is coming off an impressive 2022 season on PGA TOUR Canada, where he won two tournaments to claim the Fortinet Cup and Player of the Year honors.

A total of 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica recorded top-25s at the season-opening event, with Patrick Newcomb tying for 11th at 8-under and 2022 Totalplay Cup No. 4 Kevin Velo tying for 14th at 7-under. Vince India and Brandon Harkings tied for 21st at 6-under, while Tim Widing, Patrick Flavin, Thomas Walsh and Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés finished in a tie for 25th at 5-under.

Coming off a strong season in which he won the VISA Argentina Open on his way to a third-place finish on the Totalplay Cup standings, Fernández Valdés was making his return to the Korn Ferry Tour. The tie for 25th marked his first start at the next level since 2016.

There were 32 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players on the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-opening field. The following were the scores and positions for the 18 who made the cut at Great Exuma: