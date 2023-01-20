  • Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 1

  • Shad Tuten, the 2019 Brazil Open champion on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, carried a three-stroke lead into the final round but settled for a tie for fourth at Great Exuma. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)Shad Tuten, the 2019 Brazil Open champion on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, carried a three-stroke lead into the final round but settled for a tie for fourth at Great Exuma. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)