Tour alumns set to start 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season

Mitchell Meissner, United States

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 30

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: 4 Runner-up finishes

Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: None

On his way to claiming the Totalplay Cup and Player of the Year honors last season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, this 26-year old from San Antonio, Texas recorded nine top-10s in 12 starts. He had six top-5s, including three runner finishes and his “worse” finish was a tie for 26th at the season-ending event. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.

Cristóbal Del Solar, Chile

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 58

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 4

Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: None

The 29-year old from Viña del Mar, Chile, finished the 2021-22 season ranked second on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. He had nine top-10s in 13 starts during the 2022 calendar year, including wins at the Volvo Golf Championship in Colombia last June and at the Neuquén Argentina Classic last month. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.

Jorge Fernández Valdés, Argentina

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 106

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 4

Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 68 starts

After a strong 2021-22 season in which he won the 2021 VISA Argentina Open to earn a spot in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, Fernández Valdés went on to finish third on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. The 30-year old from Cordoba, Argentina, is all set to make his return to the Korn Ferry Tour. He spent three full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour between 2014 and 2016, with his best season resulting in a 36th-place finish on the 2015 money list.

Kevin Velo, United States

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 15

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 1 (2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Inv.)

Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 start

After opening his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career missing three cuts in a row, he went on to win the 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational and never looked back. He went on to record five top-5s to finish the 2021-22 season fourth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.

Alejandro Tosti, Argentina

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 41

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 2 (2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Inv., 2022 Abierto del Centro)

Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 2 starts

After a solid 2021-22 season in which he won the 2022 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, this 26-year old from the city of Rosario went on to finish fifth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.

Alan Wagner, Argentina

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 119

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 2 (2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational, 2021 Chile Open)

Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 5 starts in 2012

After finishing sixth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List, Wagner is coming off arguably his best season since turning pro in 2007. A tie for 17th at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School cemented his way to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he will be playing for the first time since 2012.