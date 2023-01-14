-
Tour alumns set to start 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season
January 14, 2023
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season is all set to start Sunday at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Including the 2021-22 Totalplay Cup top 6 players, the season-opening field will include 32 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni or current members. Over the course of a season that will conclude in early October, players will be chasing 30 available PGA TOUR cards via the season-long standings.
Season-opening event: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players in the field: 32
Past PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winners in the field: 16
PTLA alums making their first Korn Ferry Tour career start: (5) Cristóbal Del Solar, Abel Gallegos, Emilio González, Mitchell Meissner, Tim Widing
PTLA alums making their first start as Korn Ferry Tour members: (11) Wil Bateman, Cristóbal Del Solar, Colin Featherstone, Abel Gallegos, Emilio González, Mitchell Meissner, Joel Thelen, Alejandro Tosti, Kevin Velo, Alan Wagner, Tim Widing
Starting with the 2021-22 Totalplay Cup top 6 players. Here’s a look at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni opening the season in The Bahamas…
Mitchell Meissner, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 30
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: 4 Runner-up finishes
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: None
On his way to claiming the Totalplay Cup and Player of the Year honors last season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, this 26-year old from San Antonio, Texas recorded nine top-10s in 12 starts. He had six top-5s, including three runner finishes and his “worse” finish was a tie for 26th at the season-ending event. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.
Cristóbal Del Solar, Chile
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 58
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 4
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: None
The 29-year old from Viña del Mar, Chile, finished the 2021-22 season ranked second on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. He had nine top-10s in 13 starts during the 2022 calendar year, including wins at the Volvo Golf Championship in Colombia last June and at the Neuquén Argentina Classic last month. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.
Jorge Fernández Valdés, Argentina
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 106
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 4
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 68 starts
After a strong 2021-22 season in which he won the 2021 VISA Argentina Open to earn a spot in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, Fernández Valdés went on to finish third on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. The 30-year old from Cordoba, Argentina, is all set to make his return to the Korn Ferry Tour. He spent three full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour between 2014 and 2016, with his best season resulting in a 36th-place finish on the 2015 money list.
Kevin Velo, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 15
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 1 (2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Inv.)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 start
After opening his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career missing three cuts in a row, he went on to win the 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational and never looked back. He went on to record five top-5s to finish the 2021-22 season fourth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 41
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 2 (2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Inv., 2022 Abierto del Centro)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 2 starts
After a solid 2021-22 season in which he won the 2022 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, this 26-year old from the city of Rosario went on to finish fifth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.
Alan Wagner, Argentina
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 119
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 2 (2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational, 2021 Chile Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 5 starts in 2012
After finishing sixth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List, Wagner is coming off arguably his best season since turning pro in 2007. A tie for 17th at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School cemented his way to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he will be playing for the first time since 2012.
Presented in alphabetical order, the following are the other PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni opening the season in The Bahamas…
Wil Bateman, Canada
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 28
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career wins: 1 (2015 Chile Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 top-25 in 3 starts
His Chile Open victory as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie in 2015 seems like it happened ages ago. The 29-year old is coming off an impressive 2022 season on PGA TOUR Canada, where he took his game to another level, winning twice to claim the Fortinet Cup and Player of the Year honors. This will be his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member.
Jacob Bergeron, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 19
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: Runner-up (2020 Puerto Plata Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 runner-up finish in 16 starts. No. 65 on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season standings in 2022.
Rafa Campos, Puerto Rico
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 56
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: Twice a runner-up in 2015
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 win in 110 starts
PGA TOUR experience: 53 starts, played two seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21
A.J. Crouch, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 8
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T25 (2021 Bupa Championship)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 25 starts in 2022
Roberto Díaz, Mexico
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 24
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: Runner-up (2014 TransAmerican PP Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 win in 154 starts
PGA TOUR experience: 59 starts, played two full seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19
Colin Featherstone, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 26
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: Runner-up (2017 Argentina Classic)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 start
Patrick Flavin, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 24
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 1 (2019 Bupa Match Play)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 20 starts
Abel Gallegos, Argentina
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 11
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T43 (2022 Peru Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: None
Emilio González, Mexico
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 16
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T6 (2022 Estrella del Mar Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: None
Cody Gribble, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 9
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T17 (2014 Colombia Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 69 starts
PGA TOUR experience: 90 starts, won the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship
Lanto Griffin, United States*
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 23
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 1 (2015 RDV Punta del Este Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 2 wins in 51 starts
PGA TOUR experience: 107 starts, won 2019 Houston Open
*Current PGA TOUR player. This is his first start since undergoing back surgery in July.
Brandon Harkins, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 11
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T6 (2016 Mexico Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 win in 94 starts
PGA TOUR experience: 61 starts, played two full seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19
Evan Harmeling, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 69
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 1 (2019 BMW Jamaica Classic)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 win in 52 starts
Vince India, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 41
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T3 (2016 Shell Championship)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 154 starts
Nelson Ledesma, Argentina
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 97
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 1 (2017 Abierto del Centro)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 2 wins in 79 starts
PGA TOUR experience: 37 starts, played two full seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21
Daniel Miernicki, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 13
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T8 (2017 VISA Argentina Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 45 starts
Patrick Newcomb, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 55
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 2 (2017 Honduras Open, 2021 Bupa Championship)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 49 starts
José de Jesús Rodríguez, Mexico
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 55
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 5
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 win in 114 starts
PGA TOUR experience: 33 starts, played one full season in 2018-19
Matt Ryan, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 58
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 2 (2022 Estrella del Mar Open, Chile Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 44 starts
Austin Squires, United States*
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 5
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T17 (2020 Puerto Plata Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 1 start
*Current PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member. Was the Mission Inn Q-School medalist last November. He was awarded a sponsor exemption for this week’s event.
Joel Thelen, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 18
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: Runner-up (2022 Quito Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 3 starts
Shad Tuten, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 44
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 1 (2019 Brazil Open)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 64 starts
Thomas Walsh, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 7
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: T8 (2021 Colombia Classic)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 16 starts
Tom Whitney, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 34
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 1 (2019 Abierto del Centro)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 94 starts
Tim Widing, Sweden
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 14
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best career finish: Third (2022 Neuquén Argentina Classic)
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: None
Jared Wolfe, United States
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts: 38
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins: 3
Previous Korn Ferry Tour experience: 2 wins in 86 starts
Former PGA TOUR member: 23 starts, played one full season in 2021-22