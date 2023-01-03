-
Player’s Take: Peyton Wilhoit
-
-
January 03, 2023
By Peyton Wilhoit , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player
-
Peyton Wilhoit is in the middle of his first season playing on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour. As a rookie on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Wilhoit, a Southern Illinois graduate, earned conditional membership status through his Qualifying Tournament performance but wasn’t in the field for the season-opening Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. Without hesitation, he traveled from his home in Arkansas to Buenos Aires, Monday-qualified into Argentina’s national open and turned that opportunity into a tie for 11th. That finish earned Wilhoit a playing spot in the following week’s Neuquén Argentina Classic, where he added a tie for 32nd. After a missed cut at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, Wilhoit entered the planned Tour hiatus 33rd on the Totalplay Cup points list. He’ll continue working on his game during the break but also spend as much time as he can with his wife, Natalie, and son, Lawson. In his spare time, Wilhoit might also pop open a football rules book just to keep up so he’s ready when he pulls out his other “uniform,” the black-and-white shirt and black pants—with the accompanying hat and whistle—that the only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player in history also wears when he’s moonlighting as a football referee.
I Mondayed into the Veritex (Bank Championship) on the Korn Ferry Tour in April of last year. That experience was definitely eye-opening. The second-round 66 I shot showed I can definitely do this. It may take some time to get there. After Monday-qualifying at the Veritex in Dallas, it gave me a little more motivation, I would say.
After missing at the Korn Ferry (Tour) second stage Q-School in 2022, I knew I wanted to have somewhere to play and have a good season reward me vs. on mini tours where a good season is just a good season, and that’s it, nothing more than that. I hadn’t even tried to enter PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School before, but I started considering it.
The big draw to come play a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour is to, week in and week out, play tougher golf courses. I played a lot of mini-tour events, and then I would get to (Korn Ferry Tour) second stage and think, wow, this is a different golf course than I’m used to. The quality, the setup, even having out-of-bounds markers you have to think about is what I was finding. It was the simple things that force you to step up and make a golf shot that you can’t find that on mini-tours as much as I would like. I wanted to put myself through that more often just to make myself a better player. That was the draw of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
At the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School last November in Ocala, Florida, we found out early that because of bad weather the tournament would only end up being 54 holes. I knew I had to do something on that last day because I was outside even conditional (membership) status before the round started. But shooting 68 (4-under) there on the last day put me in a lot better position than even I thought I could get to, really.
Even with my status, I wasn’t exempt into the first event of the season (Visa Argentine Open), so I had to try to Monday-qualify, which I did. It’s been a good start to the season.
I really don’t speak any Spanish. When I go back home for the January-February break, I need to hit the books hard to learn as much Spanish as I can.
I met my wife, Natalie, at Southern Illinois, my freshman year in a lecture hall with 250 people. I took the seat beside her. And now here we are.
It so happened that I was just looking for the first empty seat I could find. It was a little overwhelming to see that big of a class for the first time, psychology 101. I don’t remember if we met on my first day of college, but it was the first day of psych 101. I know that.
The way that class worked is we had two lectures then a small-group class on Fridays. Come to find out, we were also in the same small-group class. We were able to talk a lot pretty early, and we started studying for the same things. By December, we began officially dating.
When we met, Natalie knew nothing about golf. The first time she rode in my car, I had some tees sitting on the console. She asked me why I had those Cracker Barrel game pieces in my car. I was like, Hon, that’s a golf tee. That’s how much she knew about golf.
She has caddied for me once. Her golf IQ is pretty good now. She’s even played a little. For someone who has never played golf before, she has a pretty good swing. She can make contact with it almost every time, which I think is a pretty good accomplishment.
The first time she swung a club, I just told her to baseball (grip) it. She’s small, so I’m all about her getting as many fingers on the club as she can and then hit it hard. I told her we’ll talk about straightening out the path of the ball later.
Last year, I became a dad to a little boy. Being a father is one of the greatest things in the world. It makes the trips to Latin America a little harder, obviously, having to FaceTime at night to see my wife and Lawson.
My wife works at home doing digital marketing, and I can’t give her enough credit for that. What she does for our family, to help me to be able to do what I’m doing, trying to chase this dream, is really something. She’s a superhero, that’s for sure. On Thursdays and Fridays, she will work and watch Lawson. We have daycare Monday through Wednesday.
As a golfer, I’ve decided I’m not going to force golf onto my son. But we’ll probably get him a plastic set of clubs soon and see if he likes waving those things around.
OK, a little about my side job. When I have time in the fall, I referee high school football games.
My dad, Kevin, officiates high school games, so it was a really easy way for me to get in. My “career” started when my golf wasn’t very good, I wasn’t playing well. It was the fall, and I needed some money. My dad said, “Why don’t you try to officiate with me? That sounded awesome.
I’ve always been a golfer, and I did not play high school football. But I am a huge football fan. I grew up in East Tennessee, so I’m a diehard for University of Tennessee sports.
My reffing career started out with pee-wee football for little kids on Saturday mornings. They’re probably third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders. That was 2021. That first year, I also worked six junior high school games and three senior high games.
Honestly the younger the players are, the harder refereeing gets. You usually have 22 players at the line moving, and I admit some penalties and violations you have to let go, and some you need to call. When you get to higher levels of football, when you see a penalty, you throw a flag. So, pee-wee ends up being much harder to officiate.
In pee-wee, we have three-man officiating crew. I have worked as the line judge, and I was the white hat (referee) a couple of times in pee-wee. As you move up levels, you have four officials then five. At the pee-wee level, one guy runs the clock each game, and we rotate assignments. You get $40 for being on the field and $30 for running the clock.
In the fall of 2022, I would do some Monday night and Tuesday night junior varsity games. Then again Thursday night JV and Friday night varsity and then Saturday mornings for pee-wee. If you do that every week, the money adds up.
People ask me about reffing, and I say there’s still an adrenaline rush because you’re still in a competitive contest. Refereeing has also certainly changed the way I watch football now. It is so incredibly hard to catch everything all the time. I will always be a big advocate for the referees.
You do come across players who are significantly better than everybody else. Last fall, I saw a couple of Arkansas (recruiting) commits in games I reffed. You see running backs who are bigger than everybody else on their high school teams, and I don’t have to guess who’s going to an SEC school.
It’s a fun side job, fun when I have the time. Essentially, the way I’m doing it right now is I fill in when someone can’t work. I’m not officially on a full-time crew, where they expect me to be there all the time. This is probably the spot that is best for me with my golf career. I simply can’t commit to being there week after week.
Obviously, when we put on the striped shirt, we are going to get yelled at. Luckily, in football we have the fans a little farther away than in basketball, where they’re right on top of you. It’s honestly the worst in pee-wee, where we’ve had parents following us to the car, having cops called to a game. That’s not good.
I don’t know if there is one thing that I’ve heard that sticks out that is so bad, and I have found that I start to tune out the yelling. A popular one is “How much did they pay you?” You hear that a lot.
As for the coaches, they’re not always arguing for the call right then, but they are lobbying for maybe a call in the future that helps them. What I’ve found is they keep yelling at you just because.
As I said, we will let Lawson decide if golf is his thing. As for football? With all the injuries, I don’t think Mom will let him play.