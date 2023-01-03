Player’s Take: Peyton Wilhoit

Peyton Wilhoit is in the middle of his first season playing on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour. As a rookie on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Wilhoit, a Southern Illinois graduate, earned conditional membership status through his Qualifying Tournament performance but wasn’t in the field for the season-opening Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. Without hesitation, he traveled from his home in Arkansas to Buenos Aires, Monday-qualified into Argentina’s national open and turned that opportunity into a tie for 11th. That finish earned Wilhoit a playing spot in the following week’s Neuquén Argentina Classic, where he added a tie for 32nd. After a missed cut at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, Wilhoit entered the planned Tour hiatus 33rd on the Totalplay Cup points list. He’ll continue working on his game during the break but also spend as much time as he can with his wife, Natalie, and son, Lawson. In his spare time, Wilhoit might also pop open a football rules book just to keep up so he’s ready when he pulls out his other “uniform,” the black-and-white shirt and black pants—with the accompanying hat and whistle—that the only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player in history also wears when he’s moonlighting as a football referee.

I Mondayed into the Veritex (Bank Championship) on the Korn Ferry Tour in April of last year. That experience was definitely eye-opening. The second-round 66 I shot showed I can definitely do this. It may take some time to get there. After Monday-qualifying at the Veritex in Dallas, it gave me a little more motivation, I would say.

After missing at the Korn Ferry (Tour) second stage Q-School in 2022, I knew I wanted to have somewhere to play and have a good season reward me vs. on mini tours where a good season is just a good season, and that’s it, nothing more than that. I hadn’t even tried to enter PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School before, but I started considering it.

The big draw to come play a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour is to, week in and week out, play tougher golf courses. I played a lot of mini-tour events, and then I would get to (Korn Ferry Tour) second stage and think, wow, this is a different golf course than I’m used to. The quality, the setup, even having out-of-bounds markers you have to think about is what I was finding. It was the simple things that force you to step up and make a golf shot that you can’t find that on mini-tours as much as I would like. I wanted to put myself through that more often just to make myself a better player. That was the draw of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

At the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School last November in Ocala, Florida, we found out early that because of bad weather the tournament would only end up being 54 holes. I knew I had to do something on that last day because I was outside even conditional (membership) status before the round started. But shooting 68 (4-under) there on the last day put me in a lot better position than even I thought I could get to, really.

Even with my status, I wasn’t exempt into the first event of the season (Visa Argentine Open), so I had to try to Monday-qualify, which I did. It’s been a good start to the season.