Five things we learned: Chile Open edition

Chris Crawford seems to be rounding into form. The Pennsylvania native and former Drexel University golfer made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut in Ecuador in 2019, where he tied for 57th. He only played three tournaments that season, then Crawford toiled here and there during the global pandemic before earning 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status at the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament that allowed him to play every event. Crawford, now living in Florida, picked up his first top-10, a tie for eighth at the Fortox Colombia Classic, in Bucaramanga in June, the last full-field event of the 2021-22 season. That finish helped him, in part, qualify for the Bupa Tour Championship, and Crawford finished the season 34th in the Totalplay Cup. Last week, Crawford earned his first top-five, a tie for fourth at Hacienda Chicureo Club, shooting a best-of-the-day, 5-under 67 in the final round to secure the high finish. He enters the break 13th in the Totalplay Cup standings.