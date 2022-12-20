-
Five things we learned: Chile Open edition
-
-
December 20, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
-
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Golfbet menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
The three host courses this season, all par-72s, have been more than a little difficult, with all three playing to an over-par average. In addition, the courses have become increasingly more difficult each week. At the season-opening Visa Argentine Open, Nordelta Golf Club’s overall stroke average was 72.959. The following week, also in Argentina, at Chapelco Golf Club, the field average was more than one stroke over-par (73.05). Last week, Hacienda Chicureo Club, aided by significant wind all four days, saw players average 1.32 shots over-par. Hacienda Chicureo’s par-4 13th is the toughest hole through three tournaments, checking in with a 4.59 stroke average and giving up almost as many birdies (21) as it did scores of triple bogey or worse (18).
Toni Hakula and Griffin Barela left disappointed at the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, Qualifying Tournament in early November. The top-12 finishers earned guaranteed playing opportunities into the season’s first half of the season that week, and Hakula and Barela ended regulation tied for 12th—along with Gabriel Lench, Tom Nettles and Skyler Finnell. The quintet of players then entered a playoff for the one remaining spot, with Finnell emerging with the exempt status. That left Hakula and Barela idle through the two Argentina tournaments, but then they got into the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open and made the most of their playing opportunity. Hakula tied for fourth, his first top-five since winning the 2018 Bupa Match Play. His appearance in Santiago was Barela’s PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut, and he, too, picked up a top-10—a tie for eighth after shooting three of his four rounds under-par.
Veteran players have ruled the first three tournaments. Cristóbal Del Solar, at age 29, is the youngest of the Tour’s first three winners. Del Solar joins a pair of 30-somethings, Zack Fischer (33) and Matt Ryan (36) as champions in the 2022 portion of this season’s schedule. The youngest players in the top 15 of the Totalplay Cup standings are 24-year-old Sandy Scott (12th) and Walker Lee (14th) and a 25-year-old Tim Widing (sixth).
Chris Crawford seems to be rounding into form. The Pennsylvania native and former Drexel University golfer made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut in Ecuador in 2019, where he tied for 57th. He only played three tournaments that season, then Crawford toiled here and there during the global pandemic before earning 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status at the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament that allowed him to play every event. Crawford, now living in Florida, picked up his first top-10, a tie for eighth at the Fortox Colombia Classic, in Bucaramanga in June, the last full-field event of the 2021-22 season. That finish helped him, in part, qualify for the Bupa Tour Championship, and Crawford finished the season 34th in the Totalplay Cup. Last week, Crawford earned his first top-five, a tie for fourth at Hacienda Chicureo Club, shooting a best-of-the-day, 5-under 67 in the final round to secure the high finish. He enters the break 13th in the Totalplay Cup standings.
With three tournaments in the books, 14 players have made every cut this season. They are Isidro Benitez, Martin Contini, Cristóbal Del Solar, Jeremy Gandon, Conner Godsey, Josh Goldenberg, Charlie Hillier, Walker Lee, Jaime López Rivarola, Dalan Refioglu, Matt Ryan, Joel Thelen and Alex Weiss. Of that group, Del Solar has the longest current streak. He has played on the weekend in 17 consecutive tournaments, dating to 2021. Del Solar’s last missed weekend of play came at his national open, the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open.