Ryan eagles final hole for one-shot win in Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE—Trailing final-group pairing partner Conner Godsey by two shots with one hole left to play, Matt Ryan recorded an impressive eagle and then saw Godsey miss a four-footer for par that lifted Ryan to a dramatic one-shot win at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. The three-shot swing at the last left Ryan winning at 10-under and Godsey finishing solo second, at 9-under. Ryan and Godsey, a duo of lefties from the United States, had entered the day in a tie for the lead.

Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar had a double bogey at the last to drop out of contention. He finished solo third in his quest to win for a second consecutive week. The champion a week ago in Neuquén, Del Solar earned enough points to charge into the first spot on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-long race for the Totalplay Cup.

Carding a final-round-low 67, Chris Crawford of the U.S. joined Toni Hakula of Finland in a tie for fourth, at 6-under. Another shot behind, the Argentine duo of Leandro Marelli and Jorge Fernández Valdés tied for sixth.

“I didn’t expect to lead after the first round, and I didn’t expect to win at 10-under. I just kind of battled through all day, and making eagle at the last was pretty cool,” said the 36-year-old from California of his surprising victory at Hacienda Chicureo Club.

Making his first birdie on No. 3, where despite hitting a ball in the water he chipped in for birdie, Godsey cruised on the front nine. In addition to the birdie at the third, he added birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 7 and 9 to open a three-shot lead, at 13-under.

“Conner played so well on the front,” said Ryan of his opponent’s stellar play early in the day. “It just felt like it was going to be his day, to be completely honest. He played great.”

The 30-year-old Godsey lost his pace on the back nine, where he didn’t record a single birdie. After bogeys on Nos. 11, 14 and 15, he and Ryan reached the last hole separated by only two shots.

Coming off a short putt miss on 17, Ryan was quite frustrated heading into the last, but a friend got him back on track on his way to the 18th tee. “He was like, ‘Hey, two good shots here’ and that kind of got me just moving on from the missed putt at 17. I striped it down the middle, probably the best drive of the day, and then I hit my best iron of the week, probably the best shot of the week,” he said of an impressive 250-yard 2-iron approach shot that he hit within 12 feet at the demanding 563-yard par 5 18th.

After Ryan drained his eagle putt at the last, Godsey missed a four-footer that would have extended the tournament into a playoff. “(It) just caught me off guard, really,” said Ryan of his unlikely comeback win.